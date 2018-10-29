Nonprofit

Support The Family Place with the Partners Card

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

Partners Card, Bank of Texas, The Family Place

This fall, save 20% at participating retailers and save lives through supporting the critical work of The Family Place.

Make a difference with your shopping choices as the annual Partners Card offers the opportunity for great savings and to help with a great cause. A premier charity shopping event in DFW, Partners Card is the signature fundraiser for The Family Place, the largest family violence agency in Texas. Partners Card has raised over $18 million to help break the cycle of family violence in our community.

The Partners Card entitles the cardholder to a 20% discount at participating retailers for a ten-day period from Friday, October 26 through Sunday, November 4.

100% of your Partners Card purchase goes directly to supporting survivors of family violence and the services of The Family Place. Your $70 Partners Card pays for 1 night of safety for a victim of family violence at The Family Place shelters.

Read more: My Possibilities to open residential community 

Partners Card History

Partners Card revenue has made it possible for The Family Place to provide services and programs to victims of family violence including emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, trained adult & children’s counselors, transitional housing, incest recovery, youth education, job & financial training, childcare & education, legal assistance, and community advocacy.

For more information about Partners Card, click here.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.3K
Community

Plano plans to clone Klyde Warren with deck park over Dallas North Tollway
diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas
1.4K
Features

Deadly Weapon: Diane Reeve tells her own story of survival
fall festivals plano, collin county, pumpkin patches, frisco fall festivals plano, collin county, pumpkin patches, frisco
1.4K
Events

Fall festivals in Plano and beyond
1.3K
Events

Legacy West welcomes the holidays with Seasonal Favorites
1.2K
Community

Reinventing Willow Bend, CEO of Starwood Retail reveals $125 million plan
1.1K
Events

Oktoberfeast Beer and Music Festival comes to Legacy Hall
1.0K
Community

7 famous folk who hail from Plano
Tracie Jones, American Heart Association, Heart Health Tracie Jones, American Heart Association, Heart Health
913
Health

Tracie Jones survived two heart attacks in four days
839
Business

Praveena Nathawat, Head of Talent Management and D&I at Ericsson, shares some advice
822
Food

Rodeo Goat comes to Plano
empty garage parking christina morris plano texas fort worth missing person 2014 team christina enrique arochi empty garage parking christina morris plano texas fort worth missing person 2014 team christina enrique arochi
788
Local News

Finding Christina Morris
780
Events

Celebrating in style at Industrious Plano
To Top