Support The Family Place with the Partners Card

This fall, save 20% at participating retailers and save lives through supporting the critical work of The Family Place.

Make a difference with your shopping choices as the annual Partners Card offers the opportunity for great savings and to help with a great cause. A premier charity shopping event in DFW, Partners Card is the signature fundraiser for The Family Place, the largest family violence agency in Texas. Partners Card has raised over $18 million to help break the cycle of family violence in our community.

The Partners Card entitles the cardholder to a 20% discount at participating retailers for a ten-day period from Friday, October 26 through Sunday, November 4.

100% of your Partners Card purchase goes directly to supporting survivors of family violence and the services of The Family Place. Your $70 Partners Card pays for 1 night of safety for a victim of family violence at The Family Place shelters.

Partners Card History

Partners Card revenue has made it possible for The Family Place to provide services and programs to victims of family violence including emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, trained adult & children’s counselors, transitional housing, incest recovery, youth education, job & financial training, childcare & education, legal assistance, and community advocacy.

For more information about Partners Card, click here.