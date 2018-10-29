Meet Sarah Beeks Higdon, Director of Charitable Giving, Collin County, Communities Foundation of Texas

Sarah Beeks Higdon serves as the Director of Charitable Giving, Collin County at Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT). She is responsible for expanding services for donors across the communities of Collin County and for building the Fund for Collin County to provide support for nonprofit organizations addressing the area’s most pressing needs and promising opportunities.

Sarah began her career in the trust and wealth management field focusing on personal and charitable trust administration and investment management. She transitioned to the nonprofit sector as the Director of Major and Planned Gifts for the Saint Luke’s Health System, and later to The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City as the Director, Advancement. Sarah returned to Dallas in the fall of 2015 to expand the business development and donor relations program at CFT.

Sarah holds a Bachelor’s in finance and accounting from Southern Methodist University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Kansas. She maintains the designation as a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy, (CAP).

Sarah is an active member of the Estate Planning Council of North Texas, the Dallas Estate Planning Council, the Dallas Council of Charitable Gift Planners, and the Exit Planning Institute of North Texas. She is also active in our community as a member of the Plano Chamber of Commerce, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the Junior League of Collin County Community Leadership Advisory Panel, the Southern Task Force of the Dallas Chamber of Commerce, and the SMU Planned Giving Council.

Read more: 7 famous folk who hail from Plano

Of her work at CFT, Sarah notes, “We devote a lot of energy to connecting committed, community-minded businesses, individuals and families to help increase CFT’s impact in Collin County. Growing giving together ensures that there will always be dedicated charitable resources to meet local needs for generations to come.”

Communities Foundation of Texas

Dallas office: 5500 Caruth Haven Lane

Collin County office: Hall Office Park, 2401 Internet Blvd, G1

214.750.4247

www.cftexas.org