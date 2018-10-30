Jon Pattie on his new EP, influences and touring

Hailing from Plano, singer/songwriter Jon Pattie is gearing up for the release of his new EP, Reflections, Vol. 1. Pattie is an alumnus of Plano Senior High School, where he sang in choir and formed in a band called Hero Appeal. After high school, Hero Appeal disbanded. Pattie attended University of Texas, where he received a degree in engineering. During the course of his engineering studies, Pattie felt unfulfilled, and decided that his purpose was in music. Following graduation, Pattie moved to Nashville, where he has been writing and producing music projects and performing on various stages. Pattie is set to release Reflections, Vol. 1 next month.

Your new EP is called Reflections, Vol. 1. What was the inspiration behind this title?

“The Reflections series I will be releasing is all about my journey of self-discovery I have gone through and am still going through. About 3 years ago I began exploring the idea of ‘happiness’ and where I am truly meant to go with my life. It has been a long, unclear, and complicated process but I have learned so much about life and about myself that I feel I can share with others. A lot of my experiences are relatable to many others discovering who they are meant to be.”

Reflections Vol. 1 is part of a four-part series. What does each volume represent?

“Each volume will continue to delve into the life experiences I have had over the last few years. Each EP will have a unique motif that relates to specific parts of my self-growth. This first EP has a very strong ‘flower’ motif which relates to my growth into becoming the man and musician I am meant to be.”

Which artists did you listen to while writing/producing this project?

“While writing and producing this EP, I listened to a lot of my current favorite artists like John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, and James Bay. A lot of my writing and producing is heavily influenced from the pop-punk music I listened to throughout high school and early college as well.”

You originally went to school to study engineering. At what point did you decide that you wanted to pursue a music career?

“I took an internship with a consulting company where I had my first taste of the 9-5 life that I had signed up for. Almost immediately, I realized how draining it was to me creatively and spiritually. I began writing and recording my own solo music in order to get some of that creativity back and from there began to release my own music.”

You are currently on tour in which you are performing in venues across the state of Texas. What do you miss most about Texas when you’re in Nashville?

“Nashville is such a wonderful and inspiring city but it can’t beat authentic Texas BBQ or Tex-Mex. I grew up on Whataburger as well so that was the first place we stopped in Texarkana as soon as we crossed the border into Texas! Of course, my family and the majority of my friends are in Texas and it has been really rewarding seeing them again since my move to Nashville.”

You’ve just released your single, “Won’t Be Young.” What is the inspiration behind this track?

“‘Won’t Be Young’ was actually the first song I wrote after I chose to seriously pursue a career in music. It was a song straight from my heart at the time that I really needed to write. The whole message behind the song is me acknowledging that it will take time and grit to achieve the goals I have but I know I will get there.”

What is your favorite track on Reflections, Vol. 1? What is the story behind it?

“My favorite track off of the EP is the title tracks, ‘Reflections.’ When I initially wrote it, I never thought it was going to make it onto a record and it was a very hard song for me to write. I’ve dealt with anxiety and depression in various points of my life and writing ‘Reflections’ helped me through those points. In the song, I’m basically saying ‘I know I’m not happy right now, but if I pretend I am, maybe I will eventually make it.'”

When you’re not making music, what else do you like to do?

“I have an amazing day job where I have the opportunity to work with kids and music. I teach guitar to 2nd-5th graders in a local Nashville school district during the Fall and Spring semesters. It is a very challenging but very rewarding experience. It’s an honor to be able to be a positive influence in these kids’ lives and teach them something I am extremely passionate about.”

If you could collaborate with any artist or band, who would it be?

“I have a long list of artists I want to work with in some capacity. I’ve always looked up to Ed Sheeran’s songwriting and John Mayer’s guitar skills and would love to work with either of them. Recently, I’ve been listening to a lot of Chance the Rapper and am a huge fan of how he has built his career as an independent musician.”

After tour, what’s next for you?

“As soon as I get back from tour, I will be shooting the music video for “Won’t Be Young” which is set to release in early to mid-December! I am already working on some more shows in the Tennessee area and I am in talks with producers for Reflections: Vol. II. Even more new stuff will be coming in 2019.”

Jon Pattie’s new EP, Reflections, Vol. 1, will be available for purchase and streaming on November 7. Check out his new single, “Won’t Be Young,” below.