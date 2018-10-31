Community

The Chihuansie: the adorably utilitarian onesie that functions as a doggy diaper, sans leakage

Kasey Brown
Posted on

Chihuansie, doggie diaper onesie

Images courtesy of Ochoa Photography

The Chihuansie is a utilitarian onesie that essentially functions as a doggy diaper, sans leakage. Created for pre-potty trained puppies and dogs with incontinence issues, its design features a double-paneled body with a pocket that secures a maxi-pad. The best part? Because of the pocket-maxi-pad function, owners don’t have to wash The Chihuansie after every potty break. Simply remove the saturated pad, insert a new one, and voila! Laundry crisis averted.

Matt Vice, creator and owner of Chihuansie, began his journey as a doggy fashion designer when his pup, Remy, an elderly and blind Chihuahua, started to get confused about where to relieve himself. Matt tried using diapers and belly-bands, but Remy would always “wiggle his way right out”. The conundrum led him to wonder how parents kept diapers on their furless children—onesies of course! To create a prototype, Matt cut up a small T-shirt to fit his accident-prone furbaby and sewed it onto a diaper. The design has since evolved, but “the basic concept remains the same,” Matt says.

Read more: Four generations inspire children’s book-n-blanket bundle 

Unlike other pet potty solutions, the Chihuansie is just as adorable as it is functional.  With six designs and counting, the Chihuansie has a style for even the most fashionable of Fidos.

Chihuansie, doggie diaper onesie

While these designs might have been more intended to make us humans say “awwww”, Matt told us that both Remy and his other pup, Cutie, absolutely love wearing their Chihuansies, so much so that Cutie will actually come up to us after going outside to put it back on her”.  The Chihuansie was designed to prevent even the sharpest of chompers from being able to take them off,  but so far, reviewers have raved that their pups have all loved wearing the getup. While the largest available size is intended for Jack-Russell sized dogs, Matt has told us that he has created a few one-off Chihuansies by request.  As a fellow animal lover, Matt shared a story about creating a Chihuansie for a Chocolate lab that suffered from spinal problems. While these one-off creations are rare, Matt said  the story behind the Chocolate Lab touched him enough to make a customized version for the family that came to him for help.

Read more: Gleneagles Country Club in Plano completes $8.2 million improvement project 

The Chihuansie, while originally created for pups with various potty-problems, work just as well for puppies, elderly dogs, unaltered dogs, and get this… even cats! The days of unsightly pee pads, ill-fitting diapers, and pesky puddles are finally over. The Chihuansie is available on the official website, Amazon, Etsy, and several retailers throughout Texas.

To get your dog their own Chihuansie, click here.

Kasey Brown
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.3K
Community

Plano plans to clone Klyde Warren with deck park over Dallas North Tollway
diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas
1.5K
Features

Deadly Weapon: Diane Reeve tells her own story of survival
fall festivals plano, collin county, pumpkin patches, frisco fall festivals plano, collin county, pumpkin patches, frisco
1.4K
Events

Fall festivals in Plano and beyond
1.3K
Events

Legacy West welcomes the holidays with Seasonal Favorites
1.2K
Community

Reinventing Willow Bend, CEO of Starwood Retail reveals $125 million plan
1.1K
Events

Oktoberfeast Beer and Music Festival comes to Legacy Hall
1.1K
Community

7 famous folk who hail from Plano
Tracie Jones, American Heart Association, Heart Health Tracie Jones, American Heart Association, Heart Health
916
Health

Tracie Jones survived two heart attacks in four days
854
Business

Praveena Nathawat, Head of Talent Management and D&I at Ericsson, shares some advice
828
Food

Rodeo Goat comes to Plano
empty garage parking christina morris plano texas fort worth missing person 2014 team christina enrique arochi empty garage parking christina morris plano texas fort worth missing person 2014 team christina enrique arochi
790
Local News

Finding Christina Morris
783
Events

Celebrating in style at Industrious Plano
To Top