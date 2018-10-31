First look at Chef John Tesar’s meaty new restaurant, Knife Plano

John Tesar has finally opened Knife Plano and it might be his most ambitious project yet. Here are the first pictures that have been released of the new Knife.

Read more: Celebrity Chef John Tesar, one of Dallas’ brightest culinary stars, has always been a magnet for trouble. But could he finally be sailing in smoother waters?

The 7,000 square-foot restaurant–plus the Knife Butcher Shop and Knife Burger–includes an expanded dry-aging meat box that holds 500 pieces of meat at any given time, making it ten times larger than the meat locker at the original Dallas location. There has never been more 240-day dry aged steak available. This is the highest concentration of Tesar that the metroplex has ever seen. He’s not holding back. You can even get dry aged fois gras, so naturally, every foodie in the city is salivating and lining up at the door.

While in the restaurant guests can savor $25 steaks and $220 steaks, they can also duck into the butcher shop and get some ribeyes to take home, or go to the stall next door for a famous Ozersky burger.

For a long time, Tesar’s goal has been to become the King of Steak in Texas. “It’s not arrogant for me to say that my endgame is ‘Franklin is to Barbecue like Tesar is to Steaks in Texas’” he said once in an interview. “…Aaron Franklin is so famous because he makes this brisket that’s exceptional and different from everybody else’s. That’s what puts us in the same league.”

For carnivores, this is kind of a big deal. Welcome to a new league of steak.

Chef John Tesar discusses fame, meats, and the philosophy behind the new Knife

Knife Plano

Hours:

Sun – Thurs | 5 – 10 p.m.

Fri – Sat | 5 – 11 p.m.

Soon Knife will also open for lunch and brunch in addition to dinner.

Where: 6121 W. Park Blvd, Plano

More: knifeplano.com