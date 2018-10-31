Meet Ruby Bhandari, Founder and CEO, Silk Threads

Ruby Bhandari is the Founder and CEO of Silk Threads, a renowned Design House based in Dallas.

Ruby founded Silk Threads out of her personal desire for fashionable ethnic wear that reflected both her Indian heritage but also spoke to her Western sensibilities. Born in New York State and raised and educated in Austin, Texas, Ruby started Silk Threads while still pursuing her degree at the University of Texas.

The two words all of Ruby’s customers say about her designs are “Unique” and “Classy”. Ruby’s designs are customized to the wearer’s personality–making them feel glamorous to classic, and from modern to eclectic.

She puts emphasis on flattering cuts and silhouettes, and the use of perfect fabrics for each outfit. Each of her designs is given a high attention to detail, with hand-done embroideries, ranging from traditional to contemporary.

Ruby has won several awards, including Small Business of the Year from the Greater Dallas Asian American Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she was nominated as the Top 10 Most Beautiful Women of Dallas in 2013 by D Magazine. Ruby was also awarded the Texas Fashion Award for Best Designer of the Year 2016 by the Fashion Week Fund.

Ruby and her collections have been featured in major media outlets, including Fox, CBS, NBC, Sony TV, TV Asia, B4U, Women’s Wear Daily, Dallas Morning News and Dallas Observer, and have many celebrity fans.

In addition, Ruby makes sure that she and Silk Threads are very active in charitable giving. Each year their Annual Fashion Fundraisers benefit a different selected charity. Over the last few years, she has raised over $100,000 for different nonprofits including The University of Texas at Dallas, Mosaic Family Services, American Cancer Society, Children’s Advocacy Centers, and Pediatric Cancer Charity.

Silk Threads

2540 N. Josey Ln, Ste 100

Carrollton, Texas 75006

972.432.9599

SilkThreads.com

