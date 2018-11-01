National Soccer Hall of Fame opens in Frisco

The National Soccer Hall of Fame (NSHOF) has opened in Frisco. It comes as part of a $55 million renovation of the Toyota Stadium. At the NSHOF, each museum-goer will have the opportunity to create their own journey, put themselves inside the game, and bring history to life.

Upon entering the NSHOF, guests will be able to submit information about themselves. Using the information submitted, along with facial recognition technology, the exhibit will deliver a one-of-a-kind, personalized experience built solely for each guest. Each guest can build their own national team, create their own scarf, which they can take home, and design their own MLS kit.

Guests of the NSHOF will also be able to partake in a virtual reality experience. The VR experience entails a skills challenge, in which the participant will have the chance to shoot, head, and juggle with some of the best soccer players in the game.

The NSHOF will also have an educational portion, in which guests can test their knowledge of soccer trivia and learn about current champions and historical figures.

For events, the National Soccer Hall of Fame offers two rooms for dinners, meetings, and celebrations, apart from the option of renting out the entire hall of fame.

The museum will showcase over 400 artifacts that date and highlight significant moments in the sport’s evolution. Among these artifacts will be trophies, including the original Dewar Cup trophy, which has been restored and repaired. There will also be gold medals from the Women’s World Cup and Olympic games dating all the way back to the 19th century.

The National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco comes as part of a public-private partnership between MLS, FC Dallas, the City of Frisco, the Frisco Independent School District and the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The National Soccer Hall of Fame

9200 World Cup Way, Frisco

Hours:

Monday & Tuesday | Closed

Wednesday | 1:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday & Friday | 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday | 10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday | 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More: 469.365.0208 | nationalsoccerhof.com