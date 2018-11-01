Six coffee shops to try in Plano

The coffee shop is a cornerstone of the grown-up culture. It is where we go to bust out our laptops and work on work-related projects, meet with colleagues to discuss plans for the next fiscal year, or catch up with friends we haven’t seen in ages. For those who work remotely or desire to meet and catch up with friends, finding a good coffee shop in the suburbs that isn’t overpriced or too crowded is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. While Plano may be saturated with coffee chains on every corner, fulfilling every task required of you as an adult may be nearly impossible with how quickly those stores get crowded with teenagers ordering pumpkin spice lattes or gossiping about who did what at homecoming. Luckily, there are a good amount of coffee shops in town where you can work, chat, and caffeinate in peace.

Mudleaf Coffee

What originally began as a coffee catering company now has its first storefront in Plano. At Mudleaf Coffee, guests can enjoy a variety of traditional, handcrafted coffee beverages, along with some unique seasonal beverages. Among Mudleaf’s fall seasonal beverages are The Witch’s Brew, The Wedding Cake Latte, and The Sleepy Hollow, the latter of which is a double shot of espresso with sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, and cinnamon syrups. Mudleaf has a breakfast and lunch menu with avocado toast, kolaches, and Tacodeli breakfast tacos. Guests can order cold brew, kombucha, and chocolate milk on tap. Bloggers, influencers, and Instagrammers, rejoice! Mudleaf’s lighting, interior design, and overall modern aesthetic make for the perfect photo op.

3100 Independence Pkwy #300, Plano | mudleafcoffee.com | 469.931.2233

Pearl Cup Sip

Coffee and wine. A strange combination to think about, but at Pearl Cup Sip, it’s a match made in heaven. The new Granite Park coffee house and wine bar offers a selection of whites, reds, sparklings, and rosés from all over the world. Apart from Pearl Cup Sip’s traditional coffee offerings, as well as their signature Pearl Latte, guests can also enjoy a selection of salads, breakfast burritos, and charcuteries. Pearl Cup Sip also offers a menu consisting of loaded fries, including the Greek Street fries, which are fries topped with gyro meat, housemade tzatziki, pepperoncini, feta, tomatoes, and olives.

5880 TX-121 #102A, Plano | pearlcupcoffee.com

Ascension

While the full-service Ascension Coffee is still in the works as part of The District at Willow Bend, Willow Bend shoppers can still get a taste of what the Australian-style coffee shop will offer upon its opening. A pop-up version of Ascension called Ascension Annex is currently open on the first floor at The Shops at Willow Bend. At Ascenscion Annex, guests can choose from a limited version of Ascension’s menu, with options like yogurt parfaits, sandwiches, and salads. Annex is the perfect solution to tide Plano coffee drinkers over until the full-service Ascension opens later this year.

6121 W. Park Blvd #A119, Plano | ascensiondallas.com | 214.556.6763

1418 Coffeehouse

1418 Coffeehouse is a peaceful, dim-lit staple in Downtown Plano, serving blends from Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters. It’s outfitted like a living room with love seats, armchairs and one particularly awesome high-backed couch, with a long high table for those with laptops. Sip coffee in the day–with a side of Emporium pies–and switch to wine and craft beers at night. The pour-overs are clean and excellent, while the espresso is well cared-for. It’s hard to go wrong. It’s harder to resist the year-round pumpkin spice latte.

1418 K Ave., Plano | 1418coffee.com

XO Coffee Company

Located in downtown Plano, XO Coffee Company is the ideal workspace for telecommuters. It is only open from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., almost guaranteeing guests will be free of loud children. Apart from their cappuccinos, French press blends, and organic teas, XO is known for their incredible breakfast offerings. At breakfast time, guests can customize their own omelets, or order one of their signature omelets, like The Carnivore, which consists of bacon, ham, sausage, onions, garlic, gouda cheese, and potatoes.

1023 E 15th St, Plano | xocoffeco.com | 972.212.4318

George Coffee + Provisions

Looking for something more “home-y?” In Old Town Coppell, guests can enjoy a selection of coffee, wines, locally-brewed beers, and charcuteries in a literal coffee house. At George Coffee + Provisions, guests can eat and drink while sitting in one of the house’s four rooms, or shooting the breeze in the rocking chairs on the front porch. The house also boasts a fireplace, perfect for gathering around and catching up with old friends, as well as a library that can be rented out for large events. Perhaps the coolest thing about George Coffee + Provisions is the fact that the owners actually live in the upstairs of the house! George Coffee + Provisions takes the idea of making each guest feel at home to a whole new level.

462 Houston St, Coppell | georgecoffeeandprovisions.com | 469.464.3107