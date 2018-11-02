The Art of Christmas at St. Andrew United Methodist Church

St. Andrew United Methodist Church invites the community to its 10th Annual A St. Andrew Christmas, themed “The Art of Christmas,” on Sunday, December 9, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (two performances) in the sanctuary, at 5801 W. Plano Parkway.

A sensory celebration of the season, this year’s event combines music with visual art in a unique concert experience, including traditional songs of the season and audience singalongs. St. Andrew choirs, from children to adults; a full professional orchestra; renowned Gospel Artist Dr. Cynthia Wilson; and the award-winning Mariachi Rosas Divinas, the only all-female mariachi band in Texas, will perform in conjunction with a visual presentation of fine works of art, selected and presented by Dr. Sabine Feisst,professor of musicology in the School of Music, Arizona State University.

“We all know that Christmas changes from person to person and tradition to tradition and involves decorations, food, music and art – some of which we share in common, other parts unique,” said Taylor Davis, director of music and worship, St. Andrew. “Dr. Feisst will help the audience connect the selection of fine art pieces shown on the screens with the corresponding music they will hear – in essence, bringing the art to life in a unique, multi-cultural and emotional experience of the senses.”

Musical selections will include Randol Bass’s “Fanfare: Joy to the World,” four carol settings by Dr. Stephen Mager, including “Ding Dong Merrily on High” and “Sing We Now of Christmas” as well as singalongs with the audience and orchestra featuring arrangements by John Rutter.

“This will be a delightful and unique concert, featuring beautiful music in St. Andrew’s extraordinary sanctuary,” added Davis. Don’t miss this special and affordable opportunity to reflect on the true joy and wonder of a season celebrated across the world.”

Tickets range from $10 to $20, depending on seating sections and are available beginning October 29 by calling 469-385-1810, or online at www.astandrewchristmas.org.