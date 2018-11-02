Meet Hedy Popson, President of Productions Plus – The Talent Shop

Productions Plus – The Talent Shop is a woman-owned business founded in 1981 by Margery Krevsky. President Hedy Popson recently relocated from California to open the agency’s Plano office. Productions Plus provides full-service talent management in the automotive, live event, trade show, product demonstration and retail merchandising arenas. The agency is also SAG franchised and represents actors and models for TV/ film/commercial and voice over work.

Hedy may be new to Texas, but she is no stranger to the talent business. She began her career with Productions Plus as an actress and automotive product specialist over 30 years ago, formally joining the staff in 2004 and rising to her current role. Under her leadership, the agency’s client list has expanded dramatically, and the talent database has grown to over 30,000.

Hedy is a certified public speaker/facilitator who has performed across the globe for audiences of over 5,000 people and has coached executives and key presenters from Fortune 100 companies. She has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, on Fox, ABC and NBC News and was recently featured on Kathy Ireland’s Worldwide Business.

To learn more about Hedy and the talent management services provided by Productions Plus, visit www.productions-plus.com

Productions Plus – The Talent Shop

5345 Towne Square Drive, Ste 100

Plano, Texas 75024

800.437.9815

www.productions-plus.com

*SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL SECTION*