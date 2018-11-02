Arts

New mural at The Shops at Legacy, Plano

Aayushi Pramanik
The only thing more fun than looking at a beautiful piece of art is taking a picture with it and allowing yourself to become part of the experience. The Shops at Legacy debuts a new mural that is set to become a signature attraction of the lifestyle destination. The art has been created and painted by internationally acclaimed muralist Kelsey Montague, an artist who explores how illustration, public art, interactive art and social media intersect.  Her pieces are large-scale, colorful works of art that encourage people to get engaged. The mural at The Shops at Legacy is more than 16 feet high and 23 feet wide, and is located on Kincaid Road, on the south side of Legacy Drive, next to Francesca’s.

“The Shops at Legacy has always offered a different kind of experience for our guests, whether it’s shopping, dining, working, or gathering with friends,” Kelsey Ishmael, marketing director, said. “This piece will add a new dimension to our development by bringing another aspect of art into the fold. We look forward to seeing everyone’s pictures with the mural as they embrace it and make it come alive.”

Kelsey Montague, the artist who created the mural, believes that art should not be separated from the human experience; instead, she believes that humans should have a hand in creating the art itself. The piece she has conceptualized for The Shops at Legacy will also be interactive in nature.  Drawing on natural elements of the North Texas experience, Montague’s mural is colorful, intricately detailed, and unique to Plano and The Shops at Legacy.
“I am so very excited to bring my first permanent installation to Texas and specifically to work with The Shops at Legacy!” Montague said. “I love working with clients that are as invested as I am in providing unique experiences for their clientele. I want this mural to provide people with an opportunity to become a living work of art and to then feel encouraged to share ‘what lifts them’ on social media.”

Montague’s work is featured in destinations around the world, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Cape Town, South Africa, and across the U.S. It has been profiled in Entertainment Weekly, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and The Smithsonian, and has been mentioned by superstars including Taylor Swift and Vanessa Hudgens. Montague’s piece at The Shops at Legacy will be her first in the North Texas area.

The finished mural is a permanent feature available to the public at The Shops at Legacy. Make sure to post pics using #ShopsatLegacy on Instagram and Facebook. Visit ShopsatLegacy.com  to stay up on all the latest news on store openings, specials, and events.

Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
