Win Thanksgiving with Whiskey Cake or Haywire’s pecan pie

The holidays are the most wonderful time of year, but sometimes also the most hectic.

With this in mind, the chefs at some of the most memorable restaurants in town – Whiskey Cake in Plano, The Ranch at Las Colinas and Haywire at Legacy West, Plano – are offering up a take-home version of their signature desserts beginning Monday, November 12 through Monday, December 24.

In addition, SusieCakes, the All-American bakery, is launching another round of fall treats for November including pumpkin treats, cranberry orange cake, holiday pies and Thanksgiving frosted sugar cookies. These stand-out sweets make for a perfect hostess gift or a delicious dessert to end a special meal with family and friends. See below for additional details.

The Whiskey Cake

Whiskey Cake: a dessert so good they named the restaurants after it. Each 9 x 11” dessert is made with bourbon anglaise, toffee sauce, spiced pecans and whipped cream. Cost: $55 each. Must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance by calling the Plano location at (972) 993-2253 or the Las Colinas location (469) 941-2253.

The Pecan Pie

The Pecan Pie from The Ranch at Las Colinas and Haywire at Legacy West, Plano is legendary. This housemade 9” pie weighs an impressive 3lbs! A twist on the beloved southern pecan pie, these start with a crispy cinnamon roll crust drowned in an ooey gooey filling of locally sourced pecans and served with a side of Texas caramel sauce. Cost: $40. Must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance by calling The Ranch at Las Colinas (972) 506-7262 at or Haywire at (972) 781-9473.

SusieCakes

SusieCakes is offering Pumpkin Cupcakes with cream cheese frosting; Cranberry Orange Cake — a three-layer cranberry orange cake filled and frosted with fresh orange buttercream; Pecan Pie made with whole pecans; and Thanksgiving Frosted Sugar Cookies — available in a turkey or pumpkin pie slice shape (available individually or as a party platter with 18 cookies).

Celebrate Thanksgiving with your favorite SusieCakes holiday pies (Pumpkin, Apple Crumble, and Pecan) available in 6” or 9”. Don’t forget to add the fresh whipped cream, too! Limited production, pre-orders are a MUST! Pre-orders are accepted through November 18th for pick-up on Wednesday, November 21st. Call your local SusieCakes bakery to order. All SusieCakes bakeries will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Available now through November 21st:

Pumpkin Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Cranberry Orange Cake

Thanksgiving Frosted Sugar Cookies

Available Now through the holidays:

Apple Crumble Pie

Pumpkin Pie

Pecan Pie

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

For more information about SusieCakes, click here.