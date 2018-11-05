Leisure

Best non-conventional date ideas in Collin County

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

While there are endless possibilities for restaurant dates in Plano, planning a date that isn’t centered around food or beverages may be a bit of a challenge. Although a night out in Legacy West is never a bad choice, you’ve got to spice things up from time to time. There are plenty of new spots in town where you can spend quality time with your significant other, or impress your Tinder date, without feeling overwhelmed by heavy amounts of food or strong cocktails.

The Void at Cinemark

Ever wish you could enter an entirely new galaxy? Does the thought of breaking the internet from the inside intrigue you? At The Void, Cinemark’s new virtual reality experience, guests can place themselves inside the universe of some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters. The Void is a whole-body, fully immersive hyper-reality experience that allows each participant to dive into an entirely different world and navigate it as a character or creature from that franchise’s universe. In Star Wars: Secrets of the Universe, each participant enters a new galaxy, disguised as a stormtrooper and embarks on a top-secret mission. Ralph Breaks VR, in association with the upcoming Disney/Pixar film “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be available for play at The Void beginning November 21.

Read more: Is virtual reality the future of cinema? A look inside The Void at Cinemark West Plano


A scene from “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire,” now available for play at The Void. Photo courtesy of FTP Edelman

3800 Dallas Pkwy, Plano  | cinemark.com/thevoid | 972.473.2289

iFLY Indoor Skydiving

At iFLY, guests can experience thrills they won’t find anywhere else in town. With the use of a virtual wind tunnel, a contained chamber, and return air towers, the team at iFLY is able to simulate a skydiving experience without the high falls from overhead, or the other risks of outdoor skydiving. The indoor skydiving experience also comes without the sensation of falling, therefore, the chances of feeling any sort of motion sickness are slim and none.

Photo courtesy of Ability 360

8380 S.H 121, Frisco | iflyworld.com | 214.618.4359

Red Door Escape Room

Do you have what it takes to solve the ultimate puzzle? At Red Door Escape Room, participants are placed in a room filled with cryptic puzzles and hidden clues. The participants have exactly one hour to solve the puzzles and make their escape from the room. Prior to your date at Red Door Escape room, you, your partner, and/or friends can take a quiz on their website figure out what kind of leaders you are. Escape rooms and logic puzzles make for a great date night, as they allow you and your date to see how well the two of you work together to solve challenging problems.

Via @reddoorescaperoom on Facebook

8103 Rasor Boulevard Suite #100, Plano | reddoorescape.com | 972.787.0085

Crayola Experience

Have an inner child waiting to be let out? At Crayola Experience in The Shops at Willow Bend, guests can let their creative side run free by coming up with their own crayon colors, learning how crayons are made, and painting, sculpting, and molding to their hearts’ content. Plus, once a month, Crayola Experience holds Crayola After Dark, an adults-only crafting experience where attendees craft and paint, munch on bites, drink wine, and dance to music played live by a DJ.

Read more: The Crayola Experience in Plano is now open

Via @CrayolaExperiencePlano on Facebook

6121 W Park Blvd #120 | crayolaexperience.com/plano | 469.642.2901

Go Ape at Oak Point Park

If you’ve ever wanted to go on a Tarzan or Indiana Jones-esque adventure through the forest, Go Ape has you covered. With multiple rope ladders, 39 crossings and paths, two Tarzan swings, and five zip lines, Go Ape is the ultimate jungle experience. Each course takes you higher into the canopy, allowing for breathtaking views of the nature preserve and irreplicable thrills throughout the three-hour excursion. The courses end with a zipline trip back to base, allowing guests to conquer their fears of heights and quick speeds.

Courtesy of Go Ape

5901 Los Rios Blvd, Plano | goape.com | 800.971.8271

Nerdvana

Video games, dinner, and drinks? All in the same place? Who could turn this down? At Nerdvana Food and Spirits, guests can enjoy video game themed cocktails like the Super Smash or the Cthulhu’s Revenge, while sitting in a booth playing video games. Nerdvana offers everything from the classic Atari digital bits to the newest additions to the XBOX one catalog. For a calmer, more intimate setting, there is also Nerdvana Coffee, where guests can sit and enjoy caffeinated beverages while conversing over board games.

Courtesy of Nerdvana

5757 Main Street #112, Frisco | nerdvanafrisco.com | 214.618.9732

Read more: Dinner and a game at Nerdvana

Shangrillama Llama Walks

While the idea of walking with llamas may sound peculiar, studies have actually shown that exercising with animals can lower stress levels. At Shangrillama, guests can rent a llama to walk with for two hours. Each llama is trained and ready for a serene walk through the countryside of Royse City, Texas. This is about a 30 minute drive from Plano, but a trip to Shangrillama is a great way to get away from the city for a Saturday.

Via Plano Profile

Address provided upon reservation | shangrillama.com | 972.632.9385

Read more: A llama walk through Plano

Cowboys Headquarters at The Star

Every Texan wants to immerse themselves in all things Dallas Cowboys. At Cowboys Headquarters in The Star, guests can get a close up look at where the Cowboys train, condition, and relax. Trophies, rings, and old uniforms all line the Hall of Fame walls, plus, guests can also peek inside the Dallas Cowboys television studio. You may also see the Cowboys practicing in the 510,000 square foot indoor practice facility. Cowboys HQ is a spot that should be on every Cowboys fan’s bucket list!

Photo credit: Brandon Hurd

1 Cowboys Way, Frisco  | thestarinfrisco.com | 972.497.4060

Read more: Touring the Dallas Cowboys Headquarters at The Star in Frisco

National Soccer Hall of Fame

The National Soccer Hall of Fame is a showcase the exhibits the year evolution of the sport. The walls are decked out with trophies, cups, and memorabilia from centuries past. There are also interactive components, like the virtual reality experience where participants can shoot, head, and juggle with some of the best soccer players in the game. Guests can also test their knowledge of the sport, design their own scarves and MLS kits and take them home.

Read more: National Soccer Hall of Fame opens in Frisco

Entrance to The National Soccer Hall of Fame | Via United States Soccer Federation

9200 World Cup Way, Frisco | nationalsoccerhof.com | 469.365.0208

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.5K
Community

Plano plans to clone Klyde Warren with deck park over Dallas North Tollway
diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas
1.5K
Features

Deadly Weapon: Diane Reeve tells her own story of survival
1.3K
Events

Legacy West welcomes the holidays with Seasonal Favorites
1.3K
Community

Reinventing Willow Bend, CEO of Starwood Retail reveals $125 million plan
1.2K
Events

Oktoberfeast Beer and Music Festival comes to Legacy Hall
1.1K
Community

7 famous folk who hail from Plano
Tracie Jones, American Heart Association, Heart Health Tracie Jones, American Heart Association, Heart Health
965
Health

Tracie Jones survived two heart attacks in four days
889
Food

Rodeo Goat comes to Plano
808
Arts

Local artist Shayema Rahim on living a creative life
The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants
792
Food

The Heritage Table in Frisco has the best fried pies in Texas. Probably.
790
Food

6 new restaurants to try in Collin County
709
Business

Powerful women unite at Plano Profile’s 17th annual Women in Business Summit
To Top