Jasper’s closes at The Shops at Legacy, Plano

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Jasper's CityLine, Richardson

Popular restaurant, Jasper’s has closed its doors at The Shops at Legacy in Plano.

The restaurant has made the following statement:

Blue Cheese Potato Chips, Jasper’s

In May 2003, we brought the concept of elevated “gourmet backyard cuisine” to Plano and the city welcomed us with open arms. Today however we must bid farewell to the community which embraced us so long ago. Concurrent with the expiration of our lease agreement with The Shops at Legacy, we have decided to permanently close our Plano location.

We thank all of our employees who have been with or will remain part of the Jasper’s family, and especially our loyal guests who have shared glasses of wine, our famous blue-cheese chips, slow smoke baby back ribs and our daily happy hours gatherings with friends and family.

While it is goodbye for now to our Plano backyard, our guests can still dine with us just 15 minutes away at our new Jasper’s Richardson location, our Jasper’s The Woodlands location in Houston and look for our relocation in the near future.

While we’re sad to see them leave The Shops at Legacy, Plano, we’re thrilled we’ll still be able to get our fix of Blue Cheese Potato Chips at their location at CityLine in Richardson. At Jasper’s dishes are created from comfort-food recipes with a chef’s twist, and completely from scratch. On the menu you’ll find treats like slow-smoked, fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth baby back ribs or rotisserie prime rib. From soups to desserts, flatbread, creamy baked potato salad, shrimp ‘n’ grits, and smoked gouda & ham mac and cheese, there’s something for everyone at Jasper’s. They serve “gourmet backyard cuisine,” and they don’t skimp on flavor.

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
