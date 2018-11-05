Cocktails at Dallas’ swanky Statler Hotel

Outside of the recently reopened Statler Hotel sit two vintage cars—one tan and one mint green—welcoming guests to this longtime Downtown Dallas landmark. After a facelift and then some, The Statler is one of the hottest locations to wine and dine in DFW.

Past the swanky lobby, down several sets of stairs and through an ordinary door you’ll find a vintage shoe-shine bench and a pay phone. Dial the “secret code” and a door opens to reveal Bourbon & Banter, the hotel’s bar. Vintage furniture is dimly lit by tea lights and an orange glow from the bar. The space used to be the hotel’s barbershop, so all the cocktails are named after hair styles like the classic French Twist and the infamous Rat Tail.

I order the Ivy League, made with Reyka Vodka, blackberries, tarragon, lime and a frothy layer of egg white. On top sits a wafer with a digitally printed design including: David Bowie’s eyes, a geometric skull, and a pair of lips with diamond encrusted teeth. The Ivy League has a clean flavor and despite its pink color, it’s not sweet. Pair with their Texas Cheese Board or 44 Farms Steak Tartare.

Want to make your own Ivy League? Recipe below!

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 Blackberries Muddled

• 1 Sprig Tarragon Muddled

• .75 oz Lime Juice

• .5 oz Simple Syrup

• .5 oz Grand Poppy

• 1.5 oz Vodka

• 1 Egg White

METHOD:

1) Combine all ingredients into shaker tin and shake for 10 to 15 seconds.

2) Strain into coupe glass. Enjoy!

To check out the menu at Bourbon & Banter, click here.