Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at The Star in Frisco

The Dallas Cowboys announced today that they will host the second annual Christmas at The Star presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24. Taking place at The Star in Frisco, this event gives fans an opportunity to enjoy free, family-friendly events throughout the holiday season including the Christmas Spectacular presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb and the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus.

The Christmas Spectacular presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb is a 20-minute show that electrifies The Star with a powerful mix of game day excitement and Christmas cheer. The Christmas Spectacular begins with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights, located on Tostitos Championship Plaza, and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances such as Jerry Jones, Jason Witten, Dat Nguyen, Bradie James, and more.

The Christmas Spectacular takes place every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza starting Nov. 23. Admission and parking for the event are free.

Santa Claus will arrive at his Cowboys fan-themed set within Fans United at The Star in Frisco on Nov. 19. Visitors wishing to see Santa will have the opportunity to book appointments for a photograph with him inside his custom Dallas Cowboys cottage by visiting TheStarInFrisco.com/Santa. Photo packages include a printed 5×7 photo and an exclusive Cowboys gift for each child. Visitors can save $5 when they book their appointment before Dec. 1.

Read more: Disney on Ice: Frozen is coming to Allen

Fans visiting The Star may dine and shop at a variety of restaurants and retail spaces that are open throughout The Star District. It’s the perfect place to shop, dine, and bring the family to experience the Dallas Cowboys-themed campus. Offering more than twenty restaurants, shopping and specialty services, The Star District is a place for the whole family to enjoy.

For an updated list of events at Christmas at The Star presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, visit TheStarInFrisco.com.

The Star is the 91-acre campus that hosts the World Headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas. In addition to playing home to the corporate offices and training facility, The Star features Ford Center – a state-of-the-art, 510,000 square-foot indoor facility that houses a football stadium and hosts a variety of events, an entertainment district lined with restaurants and shops, the Omni Frisco Hotel, a medical center and more. The campus offers an experience for fans worldwide to look inside the entire operation of the Dallas Cowboys.

To learn more about The Star and upcoming events at Ford Center, visit www.TheStarinFrisco.com.