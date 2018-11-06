Meet Kandi Alyousef-Garza, store owner at Profile by Sanford

A store owner for Profile by Sanford, Kandi Alyousef-Garza is passionate about making an impact on her community through her work in healthcare. “Although I’ve had an influence on an indirect basis by advising employers on their wellness initiatives, I’ve always had a strong desire to impact people directly,” Kandi says. “My partnership with Profile allows me to do just that, which is what excites me the most.”

Profile was created by Sanford Health, one of the largest and most innovative integrated health care systems. A diversely experienced team of researchers, physicians and geneticists have come together to assemble a comprehensive, evidence-based weight loss program that focuses on nutrition, activity and personalized health coaching designed to help members lose weight and improve their overall health. As part of her association with the company, Kandi is opening Profile stores across North Texas, primarily in the Plano, Allen and Prosper areas.

With over three decades in the healthcare industry, Kandi is ardent about health and wellness. She has worked in different roles with Employee Benefits Consulting and Health Insurance Sales and is also a licensed broker, producer and agent for Accident and Health in nine different states including, of course, Texas.

Her enthusiasm for impacting the community isn’t limited to healthcare. She has served as a board member for various organizations including the Deaf Action Center and Prevent Blindness. She currently volunteers for the Salvation Army as well as her church, St. Andrew UMC, where her favorite event is the Prom Closet which gives young ladies the opportunity to select a dress and accessories at no cost. She is also a member of several professional groups such as the DFW Business Group on Health (DFWBGH), Worldwide Employee Benefits (WEB) and Southwest Benefits Association (SWBA).

Kandi is a native Texan and has lived in the Plano area with her husband Eric and two children, Jordan and Londyn, for 20 years. She enjoys playing golf and tennis and is an active member of Gleneagles Country Club..

Profile by Sanford

2100 N. Dallas Parkway, Ste 115

Plano, Texas 75093

Cell: 972-213-6201

Office: 469-409-0156

www.profileplan.com

*SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL SECTION*