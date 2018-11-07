Say “Hola!” to Nicole Bernard-Muñoz, an expert in Spanish cuisine

Before having even reached her 30s, Bulla Gastrobar’s Nicole Bernard-Muñoz has gained a lot of significant experience in the realm of hospitality. She is an expert in all things Spanish cuisine, as well as food and wine pairings. Nicole’s resume boasts work in D.C., Charlotte, Spain, and now, Plano, where she works as the Sales and Marketing Manager at Bulla Gastrobar in Legacy West. When she is not working, Bernard-Muñoz enjoys making internet videos in which she teaches her viewers about tapas, aiolis, and other aspects of Spanish cuisine. She is also active in the Young Professionals of Plano networking group, part of the Plano Chamber of Commerce.

You’ve accomplished quite a lot at the young age of 28. What were you doing before you landed the role of Sales Manager at Bulla Gastrobar?

“Before Bulla Gastrobar, I was working in a Michelin-starred restaurant in Spain. My passion has always been with Spanish cuisine and I am so excited to further develop my career with a Spanish concept state-side!”

What brought you to Dallas?

“I earned my Bachelor’s degree from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. My immediate family still lives in the area so I wanted to be close to home – especially to spend time with my 5-year-old nephew!”

Were you familiar with Bulla Gastrobar before signing onto the role of Sales and Marketing Manager?

“I was not familiar with Bulla Gastrobar until I moved back to Texas. When I saw the position available for a new Spanish restaurant I immediately seized the opportunity to dive back into Spanish cuisine. I was immediately blown away by the quality of the dishes – each one was so well thought out and true to the iconic flavors of Spain.”

What do you enjoy most about your role?

“What I love most about my role at Bulla Gastrobar is meeting all of our guests and creating lasting relationships with them. Plano has such a beautiful and diverse community; Spanish cuisine has given me the opportunity to connect with my guests on a personal level. I hear about their travels, life experiences, and future aspirations. It’s a beautiful thing and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

How do you like to spend your days off?

“On my days off I enjoy spending time with my family. I also have a very large cookbook collection with everything from Daniel Boulud, Grant Achatz, Culinaria China, and Spain. I enjoy reading Chef biographies and will soon have my own Youtube Cooking Channel up with all things Spain – stay tuned!”

Who would you say are some of your feminist icons?

“First and foremost – my mother! She worked, got her PHD, raised 3 kids and learned a second language all at the same time (obviously with some help from my amazing dad!) She taught me how to be strong and hold my own, for that I am forever thankful. Denise Erwin, Director of Sales at Centurion Restaurant Group, is also a great mentor for me and I enjoy learning from her.”

What kind of food and wine pairing do you recommend from Bulla?

“There are so many favorites for me! I definitely recommend trying our signature dish, the “Huevos Bulla.” Our Huevos Bulla is based off of a dish in Spain called “huevos estrellados.” In Spain, this dish is served with french fries, serrano ham and a Spanish style fried egg. At Bulla, our Chefs have created their own version of this and it has: Spanish style fried eggs, homemade potato chips, Serrano ham, potato foam, and truffle oil – it’s to die for. I recommend pairing this with a glass of Emilio Moro or VIÑA Alberdi.”

What advice can you offer to women in high-power roles, or to women working their way up the ladder?

“For women working their way up the ladder – be patient. I am someone who is always striving to reach my next goal and searching for new ways to advance on a personal and professional level. Also, find a mentor who believes in you and hold on to that relationship.

To women in high-power roles – the future is shaped by what you choose to leave behind. Find someone to mentor and teach them everything you know. You will gain as much from them as they will from you.”

Bulla Gastrobar

6007 Legacy Dr #180, Plano

Hours:

Monday & Tuesday | 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday | 11:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday | 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

More: 972.805.4590 | bullagastrobar.com