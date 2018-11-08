B. Frank & Relish opens at The Boardwalk at Granite Park

B. Frank & Relish, a new fine casual eatery with a wood fired grill and a prep forward kitchen as the focal point, has opened at The Boardwalk at Granite Park, which is located at the intersection of the Sam Rayburn Tollway (121) and the Dallas North Tollway in Plano, TX.

The new concept offers a creative and approachable menu influenced by veteran restaurateur, Jason Graman’s, West Coast culinary roots. A mix of classic, artisan and global inspired dishes with twists on comfort food are served in a unique setting with an eclectic array of chandeliers hanging from vintage doors. The eatery is centered around a custom wood fired grill to sear in the flavors of fresh sustainable fish, local Rosewood Wagyu steaks, locally sourced vegetables, and other artesian proteins.

“We crafted B. Frank & Relish because we wanted to inspire people to be in the moment and relish with their company as they dine in our boutique setting with exceptional food and drinks,” said Jason Graman, concept creator of B. Frank & Relish. “We believe that food tastes best prepared over real wood and we look forward to offering an approachable menu that has something for everyone,” he added.

To celebrate the “Relish” in B. Frank & Relish, guests are greeted with a complimentary mason jar of Smokey pickles, which are also available for take-away.

The menu offers dishes to share, including “Näsh,” a smokey kettle grilled hummus with baba ghanoush, olives, feta & naan and “B. Famous Wings,” grilled with a smokey Tabasco chipotle sauce. Salads range from the “The Classic Wedge” to creative greens like “The Cashews & Greens,” mixing fruits with 650 degrees grilled nuts. The entrées are divided into casual “Grub” and fine “Plates.” Dishes include “8145 Pastrami,” a West Coast Style Pastrami, which is brined in-house for eight days, rests for one day, slow cooked for four hours and steam cooked for five hours; a “Smokey Southern Fried Chicken;” the “B. Frank,” a foot-long Wagyu Beef Hot Dog; and, Wagyu Filet and Hanger Steak locally sourced from Rosewood Ranch.

The drink menu offers a wide range of whiskey, wine and spirits and includes creative handcrafted cocktails, 20 carefully curated wines on tap, as well as beers and saké on tap.

“We’d like to welcome B. Frank & Relish and its wood fired grill to The Boardwalk and are thrilled that our customers can now experience one of the latest culinary trends,” said Will Hendrickson, Managing Director, Granite Properties. “Our restaurant row offers an exciting food destination with seven open restaurants and Good Union BBQ opening in Spring 2019,” he added. Frank & Relish joins Chips Old Fashioned Hamburgers, HookLine, Union Bear Brewing, The Biscuit Bar, Pearl Cup Sip and Edith’s French Bistro.

B. Frank & Relish, The Boardwalk at Granite Park

5880 State Highway 121

Granite Park, Plano

Opening times:

Monday – Wednesday from 11:00am – 10:00pm

Thursday – Friday from 11:00am-11:00pm

Saturday from 10:00am – 11:00pm

Sunday from 10:00am – 9:00pm

bfrankandrelish.com

214-210-2265