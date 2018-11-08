BrickLive, massive LEGO event at The Star, Frisco

BrickLive, the largest LEGO® brick event in the country is launching its first ever event in the United States at The Star in Frisco, Texas in January 2019.

Produced by Live Nation, the international LEGO® brick event will feature over 99,000 square feet of astonishing interactive exhibits, hands-on building activities, amazing live performances and incredible demonstrations for builders of all ages inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

This will be the largest brick event in the U.S., giving visitors access to more than ten million bricks as well as exclusive digital content, professional LEGO® built statues and unique experiences. The interactive experiences will include LEGO® master builders’ workshops, endless free build activities, live stage challenges and a fully immersive educational brick experience, just to name a few.

BrickLive at The Star in Frisco will include new and exciting features, as well as global family favorites, including:

Expert builder sessions from World Famous Master Builder,Duncan Titmarsh

Celebrate the 20 th Anniversary of all things LEGO® Star Wars, including models and exclusive artworks

Explore Animal Paradise, the world of endangered species with life-sized brick-built statues

Test your ninja skills in the NEW tournament temple – build, play and spin your way to victory

Develop and explore your own Minecraft world through the wonders of virtual reality

Get involved as the educational experts ‘Immersive Minds’ help you bring your creation to life through physical bricks and digital technologies

BrickLive will give fans a one-of-a-kind platform to celebrate the popularity and creativity of the beloved brick, embracing fans of all ages to learn, build and play together.

BrickLive is partnering with Kids ‘R’ Kids to bring this event to The Star in Frisco. Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies provide a secure, nurturing, and educational environment for children, giving them the opportunity to grow physically, emotionally, socially and intellectually in a fun, safe, and healthy environment. As a family-owned and operated organization, “hug first, then teach” defines every aspect of who they are at Kids ‘R’ Kids.

BRICKLIVE

Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

When:

Saturday, January 26: Session 1, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Session 1, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 26: Session 2, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Session 2, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 27: Session 1, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Session 1, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 27: Session 2, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CDT at BrickLiveUSA.com.

General Tickets: $34

VIP Tickets: A limited number of VIP tickets will be available to purchase through BrickLiveUSA.com. Fans who purchase a VIP ticket will have access to both sessions on the day that they purchase, as well as receive a gift bag.

For additional information on BrickLive, please visit www.brickliveusa.com.