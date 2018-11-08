Events

BrickLive, massive LEGO event at The Star, Frisco

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

BrickLive, the largest LEGO® brick event in the country is launching its first ever event in the United States at The Star in Frisco, Texas in January 2019.

Produced by Live Nation, the international LEGO® brick event will feature over 99,000 square feet of astonishing interactive exhibits, hands-on building activities, amazing live performances and incredible demonstrations for builders of all ages inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

This will be the largest brick event in the U.S., giving visitors access to more than ten million bricks as well as exclusive digital content, professional LEGO® built statues and unique experiences.  The interactive experiences will include LEGO® master builders’ workshops, endless free build activities, live stage challenges and a fully immersive educational brick experience, just to name a few.

BrickLive at The Star in Frisco will include new and exciting features, as well as global family favorites, including:

  • Expert builder sessions from World Famous Master Builder,Duncan Titmarsh
  • Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of all things LEGO® Star Wars, including models and exclusive artworks
  • Explore Animal Paradise, the world of endangered species with life-sized brick-built statues
  • Test your ninja skills in the NEW tournament temple – build, play and spin your way to victory
  • Develop and explore your own Minecraft world through the wonders of virtual reality
  • Get involved as the educational experts ‘Immersive Minds’ help you bring your creation to life through physical bricks and digital technologies

BrickLive will give fans a one-of-a-kind platform to celebrate the popularity and creativity of the beloved brick, embracing fans of all ages to learn, build and play together.

Read more: National Soccer Hall of Fame opens in Frisco 

BrickLive is partnering with Kids ‘R’ Kids to bring this event to The Star in Frisco. Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies provide a secure, nurturing, and educational environment for children, giving them the opportunity to grow physically, emotionally, socially and intellectually in a fun, safe, and healthy environment. As a family-owned and operated organization, “hug first, then teach” defines every aspect of who they are at Kids ‘R’ Kids.

BRICKLIVE

Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

When:

  • Saturday, January 26: Session 1, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 26: Session 2, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 27: Session 1, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 27: Session 2, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CDT at BrickLiveUSA.com.

General Tickets: $34

VIP Tickets: A limited number of VIP tickets will be available to purchase through BrickLiveUSA.comFans who purchase a VIP ticket will have access to both sessions on the day that they purchase, as well as receive a gift bag.

Read more: Bob Seger at The Star, Frisco 

For additional information on BrickLive, please visit www.brickliveusa.com.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.6K
Community

Plano plans to clone Klyde Warren with deck park over Dallas North Tollway
diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas
1.6K
Features

Deadly Weapon: Diane Reeve tells her own story of survival
1.4K
Events

Legacy West welcomes the holidays with Seasonal Favorites
1.2K
Community

7 famous folk who hail from Plano
944
Food

Rodeo Goat comes to Plano
842
Food

6 new restaurants to try in Collin County
The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants
837
Food

The Heritage Table in Frisco has the best fried pies in Texas. Probably.
832
Arts

Local artist Shayema Rahim on living a creative life
My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas
750
Community

My Possibilities to open residential community
729
Business

Powerful women unite at Plano Profile’s 17th annual Women in Business Summit
708
Arts

Marcella Raneri spills the tea on “Dancing Queen,” self care, and handling rejection
Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas, Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas,
706
Business

Plano still in the running for Amazon HQ2 split
To Top