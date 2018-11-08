Sweet Tooth Hotel, Insta-cool art installation, reopens in Dallas

Sweet Tooth Hotel has opened the doors to the second chapter of their immersive art installation series titled “1955” and tickets are already selling out. “1955” features seven interactive spaces brought to life from a burst of colorful oil spilled by a Rainbow Rocket Ship. Viewers will be able to interact with new creations by previous collaborators, Built by Bender, Jeremy Biggers, Rob Wilson, Jojo Chuang, Shamsy Roomiani, and Nicole Davis, along with newly joined artists Hatziel Flores and Drigo.

The interactive spaces feature delightful new work including giant robots, alien snowmen, a floor to ceiling pinwheel wall, an outer space diner, an anti-gravity wall, and an actual rainbow colored rocket ship which guests can walk inside! Visitors can also shop the expanded Gift Shoppe featuring limited edition products, stocking stuffers, and artist works without a ticket.

Jenna Owens, co-host of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show and founder of Fitish, collaborated with Sweet Tooth Hotel and photographer Jonathan Zizzo to explore the artist installs, creating interplanetary magic and demonstrating the endless photo opportunities.

Read more: New mural at The Shops at Legacy, Plano

Sweet Tooth Hotel will close this installation on December 31 but they have plans to expand their footprint in Victory Park to more than double the size. This more permanent space will allow them to open yearly art installations each summer, starting in May 2019.

General admission tickets are $20, children under 2 admitted free. A limited amount of $20 VIP merchandise pack are available featuring a Sweet Tooth Hotel 1955 VIP fanny pack, sticker sheet, and enamel pin designed by Hatziel Flores. Check-ins are on the hour, 10am-7pm weekdays and 9am-7pm weekends. Private events are available for $2,500, allowing for 25 guests, and can be booked at [email protected]

For more information and to buy tickets before they sell out, visit sweettoothhotel.com.