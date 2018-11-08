Zaytinya brings Mediterranean mezze to The Star in Frisco

At Zaytinya, located in The Star in Frisco, guests can indulge in an incredible selection of Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese plates. These plates are served in a mezze fashion, similar to Spanish tapas. Mezze plates are typically small in size and meant to be shared among friends and family. Mezze plates encourage sociability and allow for everyone to indulge in the delectable meats, fresh vegetables, and luscious desserts. Zaytinya is an entity of Chef José Andrés, who has twice been named as one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People,” as well as having won the coveted “Outstanding Chef” and “Humanitarian of the Year” titles by the James Beard Foundation. With Zaytinya, Andrés provides an opportunity in which guests can fully experience Mediterranean dining culture.

Drinks

The Salt Air Margarita has a very puffy, foamy texture. It comes served as a liquid solution on its own, as opposed to frozen or on the rocks, in a tiny glass. While the serving may appear small, it is a very strong, potent beverage, equally powerful as its Latin counterpart.

Another good beverage choice is the Just on Thyme, a frothy, creamy concotion made with gin, green chartreuse, thyme, lemon, pistachio, orgeat, and aquafaba. It is a bittersweet beverage that has the texture and taste of a malted milkshake with heavy touches of booze.

Spreads

Upon arriving to Zaytinya, guests will be served a basket of puffed bread pieces, perfect for slathering in any of the restaurant’s six spread options. The Tzatziki spread is a creamy, gooey, Greek yogurt-based substance with chunks of cucumber and touches of dill. The consistency of the Tzatziki is just right, too the point where it won’t spill easily or make a mess. It has a sweet, tangy kick and is packed with authentic Mediterranean spice and flavor.

Those wanting a more vegan-friendly spread should opt for the Baba Ghannouge. The Baba Ghannouge is made with fire-roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, and lemon. It tastes similar to hummus and each bite is packed with citrus-y, oily goodness. Eating the Baba Ghannouge feels almost sinful and indulgent, despite the fact that it’s probably the healthiest of the six spreads.

Veggie Mezze

For those who aren’t quite fond of the taste of vegetables, the Cauliflower Titanite is probably the best choice. Vegetables are meant to be cooked, season, and carefully coated, not to be served plain and dry. The Cauliflower Titanite is the perfect example of how veggies are supposed to be prepared. Served atop a sweet spread made of tahini, sultanas, capers, pine nuts, and bahar spice, the Cauliflower Titanite almost makes one forget that they’re eating a healthy appetizer. The florets themselves are cooked to a brown crisp, giving them the texture of chips.

Another good veggie mezze plate is the Wood Roasted Beet Salata, which is an arrangement of beets with smoked walnut skordalia, honey crisp apple, arugula, and pomegranate. The beets themselves have a good fruit and melon-like flavor. They are cooked to a nice softness, allowing them to cut easily, like butter.

Meat / Seafood Mezze

While the Lamb Bahar may look small, it is actually quite filling, especially after loading up on delicious spreads and fresh vegetables. The Lamb Bahar is arranged linearly with grilled onions. The plate is framed with a sweet tabouleh, which is marinated in a tahini sauce. The meat itself is rubbed with multiple spices, allowing for a hot, zesty kick.

A lighter option is the Octopus Santorini, which is a plate of grilled Mediterranean octopus, marinated onions, capers, and yellow split pea puree. The octopus is meaty, chunky, cuts fairly easily, and tastes similar to grilled chicken.

Dessert

Zaytinya’s Turkish Delight is an absolute must-try. It is a plate consisting of two scoops of walnut ice cream served atop a yogurt mousse spread mixed with honey gelée and topped with caramelized pine nuts. It is the perfect amalgamation of sweet, smooth, and intoxicating.

A lighter dessert option is the Greek Yogurt And Apricots, which is a scoop of apricot sorbet topped with pistachio powder and sat atop a layer of muscat-soaked apricots and vanilla yogurt cream.

Zaytinya at The Star in Frisco

6655 Winning Drive #600, Frisco

Hours:

Monday – Thursday | 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday | 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

More: 972.324.3060 | zaytinya.com