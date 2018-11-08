Food

Zaytinya brings Mediterranean mezze to The Star in Frisco

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

At Zaytinya, located in The Star in Frisco, guests can indulge in an incredible selection of Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese plates. These plates are served in a mezze fashion, similar to Spanish tapas. Mezze plates are typically small in size and meant to be shared among friends and family. Mezze plates encourage sociability and allow for everyone to indulge in the delectable meats, fresh vegetables, and luscious desserts. Zaytinya is an entity of Chef  José Andrés, who has twice been named as one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People,” as well as having won the coveted “Outstanding Chef” and “Humanitarian of the Year” titles by the James Beard Foundation. With Zaytinya, Andrés provides an opportunity in which guests can fully experience Mediterranean dining culture.

Read more: Chef Avner Samuel breathes new life into Mariposa at Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

Photo courtesy of Bread & Butter PR

Drinks

The Salt Air Margarita has a very puffy, foamy texture. It comes served as a liquid solution on its own, as opposed to frozen or on the rocks, in a tiny glass. While the serving may appear small, it is a very strong, potent beverage, equally powerful as its Latin counterpart.

Another good beverage choice is the Just on Thyme, a frothy, creamy concotion made with gin, green chartreuse, thyme, lemon, pistachio, orgeat, and aquafaba. It is a bittersweet beverage that has the texture and taste of a malted milkshake with heavy touches of booze.

Just on Thyme from Zaytinya | Photo courtesy of Bread & Butter PR

Spreads

Upon arriving to Zaytinya, guests will be served a basket of puffed bread pieces, perfect for slathering in any of the restaurant’s six spread options. The Tzatziki spread is a creamy, gooey, Greek yogurt-based substance with chunks of cucumber and touches of dill. The consistency of the Tzatziki is just right, too the point where it won’t spill easily or make a mess. It has a sweet, tangy kick and is packed with authentic Mediterranean spice and flavor.

Those wanting a more vegan-friendly spread should opt for the Baba Ghannouge. The Baba Ghannouge is made with fire-roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, and lemon. It tastes similar to hummus and each bite is packed with citrus-y, oily goodness. Eating the Baba Ghannouge feels almost sinful and indulgent, despite the fact that it’s probably the healthiest of the six spreads.

Tzatziki and Baba Ghannouge spreads | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Veggie Mezze

For those who aren’t quite fond of the taste of vegetables, the Cauliflower Titanite is probably the best choice. Vegetables are meant to be cooked, season, and carefully coated, not to be served plain and dry. The Cauliflower Titanite is the perfect example of how veggies are supposed to be prepared. Served atop a sweet spread made of tahini, sultanas, capers, pine nuts, and bahar spice, the Cauliflower Titanite almost makes one forget that they’re eating a healthy appetizer. The florets themselves are cooked to a brown crisp, giving them the texture of chips.

Cauliflower Titante | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Another good veggie mezze plate is the Wood Roasted Beet Salata, which is an arrangement of beets with smoked walnut skordalia, honey crisp apple, arugula, and pomegranate. The beets themselves have a good fruit and melon-like flavor. They are cooked to a nice softness, allowing them to cut easily, like butter.

Wood Beet Roasted Salata | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Meat / Seafood Mezze

While the Lamb Bahar may look small, it is actually quite filling, especially after loading up on delicious spreads and fresh vegetables. The Lamb Bahar is arranged linearly with grilled onions. The plate is framed with a sweet tabouleh, which is marinated in a tahini sauce. The meat itself is rubbed with multiple spices, allowing for a hot, zesty kick.

Lamb Bahar | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

A lighter option is the Octopus Santorini, which is a plate of grilled Mediterranean octopus, marinated onions, capers, and yellow split pea puree. The octopus is meaty, chunky, cuts fairly easily, and tastes similar to grilled chicken.

Read more: Moxie’s offers crowd-pleasing comfort food and unique craft cocktails

Dessert

Zaytinya’s Turkish Delight is an absolute must-try. It is a plate consisting of two scoops of walnut ice cream served atop a yogurt mousse spread mixed with honey gelée and topped with caramelized pine nuts. It is the perfect amalgamation of sweet, smooth, and intoxicating.

Turkish Delight | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

A lighter dessert option is the Greek Yogurt And Apricots, which is a scoop of apricot sorbet topped with pistachio powder and sat atop a layer of muscat-soaked apricots and vanilla yogurt cream.

Greek Yogurt and Apricots | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Zaytinya at The Star in Frisco

6655 Winning Drive #600, Frisco

Hours:

  • Monday – Thursday | 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Friday | 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Saturday | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Sunday | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

More: 972.324.3060 | zaytinya.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.6K
Community

Plano plans to clone Klyde Warren with deck park over Dallas North Tollway
diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas
1.6K
Features

Deadly Weapon: Diane Reeve tells her own story of survival
1.4K
Events

Legacy West welcomes the holidays with Seasonal Favorites
1.2K
Community

7 famous folk who hail from Plano
937
Food

Rodeo Goat comes to Plano
838
Food

6 new restaurants to try in Collin County
832
Arts

Local artist Shayema Rahim on living a creative life
The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants
827
Food

The Heritage Table in Frisco has the best fried pies in Texas. Probably.
My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas
736
Community

My Possibilities to open residential community
729
Business

Powerful women unite at Plano Profile’s 17th annual Women in Business Summit
697
Arts

Marcella Raneri spills the tea on “Dancing Queen,” self care, and handling rejection
KAI Legacy West, Lombardi Concepts KAI Legacy West, Lombardi Concepts
671
Food

Sneak peek: KĀI at Legacy West
To Top