Get festive this winter with Galleria Dallas’ annual holiday celebration!

Ring in the holidays with Galleria Dallas in its month-long celebration of all things winter from November 23 to December 31!

Galleria Dallas has been one of the top holiday destination spots for shoppers across North Texas and around the world for more than three decades. From the iconic 95-foot Christmas tree to Missile Toes, the ice skating Santa who shoots fireworks from his skates, the holiday celebration at Galleria Dallas is recognized as one of the grandest nationwide. The holiday season at Galleria Dallas kicks off in early November with the decorating of America’s tallest indoor Christmas tree which features nearly a half million lights, 10,000 ornaments and a 100-pound, 10-foot tall LED star. The festivities continue throughout the season with live entertainment and other numerous holiday events, Nov. 23 – Dec. 31.

For thousands of shoppers, a thrilling trip to Galleria Dallas to enjoy the abundance of sales and promotions offered on Black Friday (November 23) is an annual tradition. The holiday festivities kick off at noon on Black Friday with the impressive Grand Tree Lighting Celebration featuring the 2014 Olympic Gold Medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White and a spectacular firework finale as the tree is lit. The ceremony will be hosted each Saturday through December 22nd starting at 6 pm and will feature other local and national skating luminaries, including members of Skate Canada’s 2018 Olympic Gold Medal team.

While Galleria Dallas is a wealth of holiday tradition, the center is proud to share a new experience for 2018. When Santa arrives at Galleria Dallas on November 17, he’ll welcome guests from a new location on Level I near Banana Republic with a magical new experience and amazing visuals.

Read more: Start a tradition this Thanksgiving at the Plano Turkey Trot 5K

During the holiday season, Galleria Dallas dazzles with holiday décor top to bottom throughout each level. Even the parking directors don festive Santa suits to usher drivers to one of the 10,000 covered parking locations. For those guests wishing to stay and make a weekend out of it, the adjoined Westin Galleria Dallas Hotel is conveniently located and accessible to Galleria Dallas. Guests have access to holiday shopping and dining at more than 200 retailers including several exclusive, specialty boutiques and stores such as flagship Belk, Zara, Club Monaco, Bailey Banks & Biddle, Le Creuset, BoxLunch, Wrangler, American Girl™ and more. Enjoy all the season has to offer, including Galleria’s extended holiday hours, while checking off the gift-giving list!

Please see the full schedule and more information on holiday events at GalleriaDallas.com/holiday