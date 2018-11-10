The women of Valliance Bank in McKinney

Valliance Bank was established in Oklahoma City in 2004 as a financial partner to business owners and executives interested in customized solutions to their banking needs. A true community bank, Valliance has grown to include banks in Norman OK, FT. Worth TX, and McKinney TX – all chartered to focus specifically on the needs of their local customers.

Valliance has assembled a team of friendly bankers who are responsive and willing to do whatever it takes to satisfy their customers’ needs every day. They call it “relationship banking,” a principle by which they engender loyalty by understanding our customers’ goals and objectives. They also strategize with customers to develop a plan to fulfill the vision for their businesses.

Alicia Wade

EVP, Chief Operating Officer

Alicia joined Valliance Bank in 2007 and has over 20 years of banking experience. Wade oversees bank and branch operations, compliance, cybersecurity, physical security and information technology. Wade is active in the community and serves on the Operations School board and Government Relations Council at the Oklahoma Banker’s Association, was the past chairman of the OBA Compliance School and is an Accredited ACH Professional. She obtained her graduate degree in banking at Southern Methodist University’s school of business through the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking program.

Niki Knowles

SVP, Treasury Management Sales

Knowles joined Valliance Bank in 2015 and is a seasoned banker with over 16 years of experience. Knowles oversees all treasury services employees and products, sales, and cash management strategies. Knowles is a member of the Association for Financial Professionals of Central Oklahoma and a recent graduate of the Oklahoma Bankers Association Emerging Leaders Program. She stays active in the community volunteering for organizations such as Junior Achievement and the March of Dimes.

Bridget Jaime

VP, Director of Marketing

Bridget is a banker at heart with over 15 years of experience in the banking industry and joined the Valliance Bank team in 2015. Jaime develops the bank’s brand strategy, manages all advertising and social media, and directs marketing strategy across all bank locations and products. Bridget’s extensive community involvement includes serving on the board of directors for The Caleb Effect Foundation, and as past Treasurer for Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park from 2009-2015. In addition, she is a graduate of the Edmond Chamber Leadership Edmond class XXVII and was named the Edmond Sun’s Business Times Top 20 Under 40 Business People.

Valliance Bank

5900 South Lake Forest Drive, Ste 100

McKinney, Texas 75070

214.544.2400

Vbank.com

