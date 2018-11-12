Cirque du Cuisine Cover Party at Flemings

This past Thursday evening, Plano Profile celebrated the release of the November 2018 issue. The theme for this month’s issue is food, so we had to celebrate our food issue at one of the best steakhouses in town: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar at The Shops at Legacy, Plano.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar hosted Cirque du Cuisine, a circus style event to celebrate the art of fine dining.



“I wanted to do something different,” Chef Justin Yoakum said, “to celebrate the food issue. We wanted to put a twist on the celebration.”



Throughout the night, guests were wowed by Circus Freaks, a unique performance group that included a stilt walker and mesmerizing glass ball spinning.



Guests were able to pick from an assortment of hors-d’oeuvres throughout the night, which included shrimp on top goat cheese grits, tuna tartar and puffed pita chips, salmon wrapped in cucumber, octopus and mini beef bulgogi skewers.



At two open bars, guests choose from wine, beer, and Roxor Artisan Gin-based cocktails.



A photo booth was also available to guests, where guests could take still photos or make gif images with masks, top hats, and other circus-themed accessories.

Upon leaving the party, guests picked up gift bags, which included a notepad from Markham Fine Jewelers, jewelry polish, a shot glass, a book of spice rub recipes, and a gift card to Fleming’s. Guests were also given small mason jars and invited to select from an assortment of spices to create their own spice rubs.



Cirque du Cuisine was a night unlike any other, and we send our compliments to Fleming’s, Circus Freaks, Roxor Artisan Gin, and everyone who helped make this happen.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

7250 N. Dallas Parkway, Plano

Hours:

Monday–Friday 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Monday–Thursday 4–10 p.m.

Friday 4–11 p.m.

Saturday 5–11 p.m.

Sunday 5–9 p.m.

More: 972.543.2141 | flemingssteakhouse.com