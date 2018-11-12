The Rebecca Silvestri Green Room at Legacy West

Legacy West, Plano’s hottest mixed-use development, boasts amazing restaurants, luxurious spas and swanky boutiques. It is also home to a podcast recording studio and a green room–the Rebecca Silvestri Green Room.

In honor of Rebecca Silvestri, the English executive editor of Plano Profile, the Rebecca Silvestri Green Room is furnished in the very best British trimmings. A Simplex Kensington tea kettle sits beside a Derby porcelain tray filled with Rebecca’s favorite British “chocolate bars” (Twirl, Bounty and Aero), meanwhile the room is fragranced with Joe Malone’s English Pear and Freesia. The walls are adorned with a photograph of Rebecca printed at Laumont in New York, a framed Heathrow Terminal 1 poster and the words “Rebecca Silvestri Green Room” in the Legacy West font.

Rebecca Silvestri is executive editor of Plano Profile magazine. Originally from the United Kingdom, Rebecca moved to Plano from the Dominican Republic with her husband, Philip Silvestri, in June 2015, when the couple purchased Plano Profile.

“When we first moved to Plano, this new multi-use development being built across the tollway from The Shops at Legacy was big news,” remembers Rebecca. “Today, Legacy West is still big news and I love it. It’s a great spot to eat, drink and shop.”

On March 2, 2016, West Elm was the very first retailer to open at Legacy West and Rebecca was there to celebrate. Since then, Rebecca Silvestri has attended almost every opening of every store and restaurant at Legacy West. Most recently, Rebecca attended the grand opening of KĀI and she will be in attendance at the opening of Neighborhood Goods later this week

Plano Profile has also hosted a number of events at Legacy West: a style event at Pockets Menswear, the grand opening of True Food, a pre-opening cocktail at Toulouse and Plano Profile’s 16th annual Women in Business Summit took place at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel.

Rebecca also chose Legacy West to host a party that celebrated the 400th issue of Plano Profile, which featured Legacy West Master Developer Fehmi Karahan on the cover (pictured right).

Read more: Fehmi Karahan on Legacy West and the American Dream

Rebecca’s dedication and love for Legacy West did not go unnoticed. So, when Legacy West launched the Legacy West Podcast in April 2018, Rebecca was a natural choice as the first guest.

“Rebecca was our very first guest on Legacy West Podcast,” explains Victoria Snee. “We thought it would be fun to commemorate that inaugural broadcast by naming our green room after her. Plano Profile has done an exceptional job reporting on all of our new store and restaurant openings and special events, this seemed like the perfect way to say thank you!”

Both Rebecca and Plano Profile are incredibly thankful to Legacy West for this honor.

“The Rebecca Silvestri Green Room is probably the highlight of Legacy West,” laughs Rebecca.

To listen to the inaugural Legacy West Podcast featuring Rebecca Silvestri, click here.