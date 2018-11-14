Business

How GXA Network Solutions is giving back

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Dr. Alicia Makaye, along with her husband, George, founded GXA Network Solutions in 2004. | Photo credit: Tyler Graham | Hair/Make-up: Lynn P. King | Attire: House of Dasha | Stylist: Styles by Felicia

Founded almost 15 years ago, GXA Network Solutions has served the community by providing small and medium-sized businesses with information technology to help modernize and innovate their workspaces. They have helped companies cut costs, deliver profits and improve operational efficiencies.

GXA Network Solutions was founded by George and Dr. Alicia Makaye. The firm was established in 2004, long before the current era of women in power receiving praise and embrace. Makaye, however, strongly believes that women pursuing their dreams should not seek the approval of others.

“Women are agents of change,” Makaye says. “We are not waiting to be embraced, we are going out and getting stuff done. We are writing our own story.”

Read more: Powerful women unite at Plano Profile’s 17th annual Women in Business Summit

Makaye’s story is one of both entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Apart from delivering to businesses the latest technology, GXA is known for making use of their clients’ old technology.

“We always make sure to help our clients recycle their old computers,” Makaye says. “That way they can be refurbished and sent to less fortunate communities.”

GXA is active in both local and international charities. Since its conception, GXA has partnered with Minnie’s Food Pantry and worked to provide food for insecure families with over 90,000 meals.

Read more: Plano’s Faces of Hunger: Meet the people who rely on Minnie’s Food Pantry

Each year, GXA makes it a point to give back to a region of the world that has an average life expectancy of just 48 years and an HIV rate of 40%. This past year, GXA partnered with Joy Divine to help provide medical treatment to 3,000 children living on the streets of Majengo, Nairobi. The previous year, GXA helped rescue 10 children from the streets of Nairobi and helped reunite them with their families.

GXA Network Solutions is involved in both local and international charities | Via GXA Network Solutions

Locally, Makaye works with UT Dallas, and sits on the Diversity Council where she volunteers her time to support the Office of Diversity and Community Engagement.

As an entrepreneur and a philanthropist, Makaye feels that her path is one that consists of constant trials and tribulations. She closes our interview with solid advice for those wanting to follow in her footsteps.

“Entrepreneurship is not for the faint-hearted,” Makaye says. “Be prepared to be a career student, because there are always new things to learn.”  

GXA Network Solutions

800 E Campbell Rd #355, Richardson

More: 469.330.7000 | gxait.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.7K
Community

Plano plans to clone Klyde Warren with deck park over Dallas North Tollway
diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas
1.6K
Features

Deadly Weapon: Diane Reeve tells her own story of survival
1.3K
Community

7 famous folk who hail from Plano
The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants
1.0K
Food

The Heritage Table in Frisco has the best fried pies in Texas. Probably.
1.0K
Food

Rodeo Goat comes to Plano
Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas, Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas,
1.0K
Business

Plano still in the running for Amazon HQ2 split
921
Food

6 new restaurants to try in Collin County
The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
896
Events

Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at The Star in Frisco
872
Arts

Local artist Shayema Rahim on living a creative life
862
Arts

Marcella Raneri spills the tea on “Dancing Queen,” self care, and handling rejection
My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas
841
Community

My Possibilities to open residential community
773
Business

Powerful women unite at Plano Profile’s 17th annual Women in Business Summit
To Top