Meet Jeri Chambers, Donor Relations Officer, Communities Foundation of Texas

Jeri Chambers joined Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) as Donor Relations Officer in the fall of 2018 after years of dedicated community building in Collin County. In her role, she works to further connect charitably minded individuals, families and businesses with their philanthropic passions and encourages giving to CFT’s Fund for Collin County.

Jeri holds a Bachelor’s in secondary education from the University of Texas-Austin and a masters in educational administration and supervision from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She has 12 years of experience as an educator, with eight years as a Plano ISD teacher. She serves as a trustee to the Plano ISD School Board and is a Plano ISD Education Foundation Board member.

As a Junior League of Collin County (JLCC) member, Jeri was a creator and founder of Sci-Tech Discovery Center and serves the JLCC board as community strategic director. She is past president of Plano Youth Leadership and serves on the Collin County Homeless Coalition and the Collin County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. Jeri is a graduate of both Leadership Plano and Leadership North Texas.

Of her work at CFT, Jeri notes, “As Collin County grows, so too do needs and opportunities. Providing support and funding for our most vulnerable citizens is critical to maintaining the current and future health and vibrancy of this place that we call home. We can achieve incredible impact for our community when we pool our resources to invest in the future together.”

In the fall of 2017, Communities Foundation of Texas created a dedicated Fund for Collin County that focuses on addressing the most urgent needs specific to this vibrant, growing area now and in the future.

In the past ten years alone, CFT has made more than 3,000 grants to organizations in Collin County, totaling more than $38 million. Through North Texas Giving Day 2017, more than 19,000 gifts were made from Collin County residents totaling more than $8.4 million.

