Adults-only gaming event at National Videogame Museum, Frisco

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

National videogame museum frisco

Presenting the second National Videogame Museum: AFTER DARK event – Bond Night! A night of social gaming designed for the adult gamer, this event is your chance to mingle and explore the National Videogame Museum in a kid-free environment with a signature cocktail or craft beer in hand. Celebrate the world’s most famous spy and recreate the atmosphere of a Bond film museum fundraiser with the NVM this Thursday.

WHAT: In partnership with Free Play Arcade of Richardson, the National Videogame Museum (NVM) in Frisco will host an After Dark party. Experience the mystique of a museum fundraiser similar to that of say, a James Bond film, with a live string quartet, casino table games, martinis – shaken, not stirred – manhattans and other specialty cocktails. Suit up in your best tuxedo or tuxedo t-shirt for a massive N64 GoldenEye 007 tournament, music from DJ Terminator Mike B, enjoy bites from Saucy Hibachi food truck, craft beer from Armadillo Ale Works and more!

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Inside the Frisco Discovery Center, 8004 N. Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, Texas 75034

ADMISSION: Adults 21+ only with valid ID: $13

Tickets are available online at http://freeplayinc.com/afterdark/

This event will sell out, so grab your tickets ASAP!

About the National Videogame Museum

The National Videogame Museum is the only museum in America dedicated to the history of the videogame industry. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that brings together the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) values within videogames. For more information, visit www.nvmusa.org.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
