31 new restaurants now open (or coming soon) in Collin County

The fall is always a season of new beginnings, and this year, Collin County is directing its energy towards the food scene. Check out the latest restaurants of 2018, now open or opening soon in the Collin County area.

Abbey Road Eatery & Ales is opening soon in Plano. Soon to be THE destination to go to for delicious, authentic, British fare in the north of the Metroplex. Award-winning fish and chips and much more. facebook.com/areaplano

Acai & Alchemy is an elevated smoothie bar concept with acai bowls, organically sourced fresh fruit, smoothies and crafted teas, scheduled to open later this year at The Shops at Willow Bend. acai-alchemy.com

Amorino Gelato, the Paris-born chain known for its picture-perfect cones that look like roses, is opening its second DFW shop at Legacy West in late 2018. amorino.com/us.

Ascension Coffee is opening soon at Willow Bend. An Australian style coffee shop with simple European-café-type food and a laid-back, familiar atmosphere, Ascension is elevating the everyday American café experience (with wine you can wander the mall with!) ascensiondallas.com.

Banh Mi Station is a fast-casual restaurant opening at Sylvan Thirty that will specialize in Vietnamese street food including the popular banh mi sandwich. Opening in November. banhmistationdallas.com.

Beard Papa’s is a Japanese chain that does cream puffs, with more than 500 locations around the world. Its cream puffs come in flavors like matcha and honey butter. It’ll open two DFW locations, in Frisco and Plano, at 2301 N. Central Expy. beardpapa.com.

B. Frank & Relish is a new concept at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano with steaks and an Argentinian wood-fired grill as the focal point. bfrankandrelish.com.

Bubba’s Cooks Country will open in mid-November at 4585 Preston Road, Frisco. The restaurant, which also has a location in Dallas, offers Southern-style dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dishes include fried chicken, catfish, and chicken and dumplings. bubbasdallas.com

Char’d: Southeast Asian Kitchen is a local concept specializing in dishes from southeast Asia such as poke, bibimbap, curry, and steamed buns. The inaugural location opened in Mansfield, and now a second will open at CityLine in Richardson in late 2018. chardkitchen.com.

Chiloso Mexican Bistro will open in early 2019 at 3288 Main St., Ste. 200, Frisco. The Mexican restaurant’s menu offers dishes such as tacos, burritos, nachos, grilled avocados, quesadillas and tortilla soup. chilosomexicanbistro.com

Deli News is the authentic New York deli in North Dallas with pastrami sandwiches, matzo ball soup, and more, with a location open now in Frisco. delinewsdallas.com.

Duck Donuts is a Pennsylvania-based chain that does made-to-order doughnuts, where customers choose coating, topping, and drizzle. It’ll open its first DFW shop in Addison, at 3765 Belt Line Road near Marsh Lane, in fall 2018. duckdonuts.com.

Eggsquisite Cafe is a local breakfast chain with locations in McKinney and Allen, opening a third in Frisco at 6801 Warren Pkwy. Fall 2018. eggsquisitecafe.com.

Flower Child is the hippie-ish healthy concept from Fox Restaurant Concepts, with a welcome-all menu that includes organic, gluten-free, and vegan choices. It currently has a location at Dallas’ Inwood Village and will open a second location in Addison in fall 2018. iamaflowerchild.com.

Heavenly Kup is a dessert and coffee shop open at 6505 W. Park Blvd., Ste. 322, Plano. The coffee shop offers teas, frappes and Korean-style shaved ice desserts along with its espresso options. facebook.com/HeavenlyKup.

Hudson House is the spinoff of East Hampton Sandwich Co. which debuted in the Park Cities in 2017. The second location is in the Addison area at 4933 Belt Line Rd., in a former Taco Diner and is opening very very soon, maybe already. hudsonhousehp.com.

King & Cardinal is a unique new burger joint opening in Frisco with not only burgers, but sandwiches, milkshakes, and bubble tea. Open now. facebook.com/kingandcardinalUSA/

Knife at The Shops at Willow Bend is a second location of the steakhouse at the Highland Dallas hotel from John Tesar, that’s part of an effort to recast the upscale Plano mall. It is accompanied by a Knife Burger and a Knife Butcher Shop and is open now at The Shops. knifeburgers.com.

Marufuku is the top-notch ramen restaurant from San Francisco, where it has earned raves and long lines for its authentic tonkotsu ramen. This is the first location in Texas, the first outside of California, and the third for the chef-driven concept. It’s open now in Frisco, at 9292 Warren Pkwy., in the same vibrant center as 85C Bakery and Kura Revolving Sushi Bar. marufukuramen.com.

Mexican Bar Co is open now at Willow Bend. MBC offers the full scope of Mexican cuisine; handmade corn tortilla tacos, freshly prepared ceviches, guacamoles, salsas, and an exceptional selection of regional dishes, along with casual cocktails to enhance the fun. mexbars.com.

Namaste is a new restaurant and bar open now in Addison from the founders of Social House that pairs American classics such as bowls, burgers, salads, and tacos with Indian flavors. facebook.com/namastetexas/

Nikugen Steak & Ramen will open either late this year or early 2019 at 4710 Preston Road, Ste. 300, Frisco. The Japanese restaurant will serve traditional cuisine, such as ramen, sushi, steak and chicken dishes.

Saltgrass Steak House is the hard-to-find steakhouse chain (only 16 locations in DFW) which is opening a new location in The Colony at 5909 Stone Creek Dr. saltgrass.com.

Stampede 66, the Texana restaurant from Stephan Pyles that recently closed in Uptown Dallas, will resurface at a hotel in Allen, tentatively in early 2019. stampede66restaurant.com.

Shumi Japanese will open this fall at the Shops at Legacy at 7161 Bishop Road, Ste. G2, Plano. The Japanese restaurant originated in New Jersey and offers a variety of sushi and sashimi, as well as appetizers, entrees and dinner boxes. shumiomakase.com.

Tastea will open in mid-November at 6363 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 106, Frisco. The California-based franchise serves a variety of beverages, including smoothies, teas, slushies and artisan coffee. gotastea.com

Terra Mediterranean is opening soon at The District at The Shops at Willow Bend. Serving casual, quick-bite mainstay serves gyros, kebabs & other Mediterranean eats, with a lunch buffet.

The Avenue at McKinney is a long-awaited McKinney restaurant row, featuring 12-13 restaurants, 10-12 retail spaces and entertainment space totaling 393,300 square feet on 51 acres at the southeast corner of Custer Road and US 380. Click here for more information.

The Cookie Rack is open now at 2552 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 300, Frisco. The cookie bakery sells gourmet cookies with 32 different flavors on the menu. The bakery also offers cookie decorating classes throughout the week. thecookierack.com

Vitality Bowls does healthy bowls and is opening at Preston Hollow Village in Dallas, Frisco, and Las Colinas, along with other locations around Texas, although one in Colleyville recently closed. vitalitybowls.com.

Whistlebritches is open now at Willow Bend. Fried chicken & biscuits meet beer & cocktails at this airy, rustic spot with an expansive patio. whistlebritcheschicken.com