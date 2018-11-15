Have you made plans for Thanksgiving yet? Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West hotel is offering you a fabulous opportunity to celebrate this special occasion with the family, friends, and a feast of fantastic food at their Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 22nd.

The menu includes: Breakfast with quiche Lorraine, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, pork sausage, turkey bacon, jalapeno smoked sausage, cheddar biscuits + sausage gravy: a pancake and French toast station with buttermilk pancakes, pumpkin pancakes, brioche French toast, and apple cinnamon stuffed toast; a Seafood Station with raw oysters, peel & eat shrimp, new Zealand mussels, snow crab claws, ceviche & seafood salad; a wide range of “garden fresh” salads; soups including butternut squash and roasted parsnip; a Carving Station with herb roasted turkey, sage and brioche dressing, pepper crusted prime rib and garlic mashed potatoes, stone fruit stuffed porchetta and black truffle grits, brown sugar crusted bone-in ham, sweet potato puree and sautéed green beans; a Hot Buffet with roasted Cornish hens, grilled salmon, pan seared cod, lobster mac n’ cheese, wild rice pilaf, honey glazed carrots, grilled green and white asparagus, broccolini and roasted peppers, maple glazed Brussels sprouts, wild mushroom and corn gratin. There’s even a kids menu and the dessert menu reads like a dream: Pumpkin pie, bourbon pecan pie, carrot cake trifles, cinnamon panna cotta, butterscotch marshmallow bars and more!

In addition to more food than an army of hungry turkeys could devour, the menu also features refreshers such as champagne and mimosas.

This extravagant Thanksgiving feast will be hosted at the Legacy Grand Ballroom foyer, one of North Dallas’ largest luxury venues. It boasts an impressive 14,983 square feet of space, including a one-of-a-kind glass wall, and can accommodate events of up to 1,584 guests.

Thanksgiving Brunch at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West hotel

Thursday, November 22nd

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Adults: $59

Seniors (62+): $49

Children (6-12): $25

Children (5 and under): free

Reservations required:

opentable.com

469.925.1811

[email protected]

Menu:

