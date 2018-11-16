Angie Stone, Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith serve turkeys for Minnie’s

This Saturday, November 17, 2018, celebrities from all over the country will come to Plano to help Minnie’s Food Pantry serve more than 2,500 hungry families in North Texas.

For the 10th year in a row, Minnie’s Food Pantry, located at 3033 W Parker Rd #116, Plano, TX 75023, will give families a complete Thanksgiving meal, including a turkey and all the trimmings, while rolling out the red carpet for families who need food.

More than 575 volunteers will come together to serve, including many local and national celebrities and influencers including, R&B singer, Angie Stone; former NFL player, Omar Stoutmire and his wife, Sheila; Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks; former MLB center and right fielder, Torii Hunter; Dallas Cowboys legend, Tony Dorsett and his wife Janet; Dallas radio personality, Dede McGuire; NFL Hall of Famer, Emmitt Smith and his wife, Pat; and Matt Kemp, MLB outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dallas Mavericks dancers will also be on hand to cheer on the staff and volunteers.

“Many families have fallen on difficult times,” said Cheryl “Action” Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry. “Some people have lost jobs, some have had their salaries cut, and some are just having difficulty making ends meet. At Minnie’s Food Pantry, we are honored to be able to respond to their needs and make the holidays a little brighter.”

Sponsors for Minnie’s Food Pantry Thanksgiving giveaway include Albertsons, Tom Thumb, Green Mountain Energy, Cawley Partners, USAA and Dilla’s Quesadillas.

Minnie’s Food Pantry also partnered with the Veteran’s Administration and served more than 250 veterans and their families this Thanksgiving season.

“My father was a Marine, so it meant a lot to me to serve veterans and listen to their stories of service while we walked them to their cars,” said Jackson. One of the veterans served called his mother and said, “Mom, you don’t have to worry about Thanksgiving. I just got us a turkey and all the trimmings. Everything is going to be OK.”

Founded by Dr. Cheryl “Action” Jackson, Minnie’s Food Pantry has literally been rolling out the red carpet for more than 10 years as they provide food for families living in low income, food insecure households. An award-winning non-profit organization and largest food pantry in Collin County, Texas, Minnie’s Food Pantry has provided more than 8.5 million meals and brought the issue of food insecurity to the forefront on both a local and national level through features on national television shows including, Good Morning America, ELLEN, Steve Harvey TV and The Food Network. Through supplemental food assistance, educational resources and support from the community, Minnie’s Food Pantry has changed the stigma associated with hunger and are further reducing hunger by expanding into schools across the country. Over the years, many corporate sponsors and celebrities have joined Minnie’s Food Pantry in the fight to reduce hunger including former MLB pitcher Latroy and Anita Hawkins, Dallas Mavericks owner and business mogul Mark Cuban, Hollywood actresses Meagan Good and Regina King, movie producers DeVon Franklin and Will Packer, pop superstar Rihanna, actor Jim Parsons, recording artists Kenny Lattimore, Wess Morgan and BeBe Winans and global media icon, Oprah Winfrey.