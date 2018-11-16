Food

Family fun! Brunch & bowling at Pinstack, Plano

Pinstack now serves brunch | Photo courtesy of Bread & Butter PR

Sunday Funday now consists of brunch and bowling. At Pinstack, guests can pregame rounds of bowling and arcade games with drinks and bites at the alley’s full-service bar and restaurant. Pinstack has recently added a full brunch menu, available to the Saturday and Sunday crowds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drinks

On the drink menu are Texas brunch favorites, including bloody marys and mimosas. Given the fact that we are currently in the holiday season, I highly recommend ordering the mimosa carafe with cranberry juice, as opposed to the traditional orange. The cranberry juice adds a crisp, fruity, tart kick to the champagne, dialing down the booze flavors.

Cranberry mimosa from Pinstack | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Food

Pinstack’s brunch menu, for the most part,  is surprisingly pretty healthy. Perhaps the most health-conscious brunch plate is The Energizer, which is avocado wheat toast (you know, the reason millennials can’t afford to buy homes), grapes, an arugula salad, and eggs cooked your way.

The Energizer from Pinstack | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Even the Chicken and Waffle Sliders aren’t as heavy as they sound. Yes, they are four fried and breaded pieces of chicken, each sandwiched between two mini fluffy, cakey waffles, but the portions are just right, and not excessive. Plus, the sliders come with a serving of fresh fruit, to balance out all of that meat, bread, and sugar.

The Chicken and Waffle Sliders from Pinstack | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Dessert

While we opted not to order dessert, Pinstack favorites like the 7-10 Split and milkshakes are available for purchase at brunch time.

The 7-10 Split is one of Pinstack’s most famous desserts | Via Facebook

Games and Activities

With everything Pinstack has to offer, you and your friends could set aside an entire day and not do the same thing twice. From state-of-the-art bowling lanes, to bumper cars, to laser tag, to an LED rock climbing wall, this place has everything you could possibly imagine.

Pinstack has a one-of-a-kind LED rock climbing wall | Photo courtesy of Bread & Butter PR

Pinstack

6205 Dallas Pkwy, Plano

Hours:

  • Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.
  • Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.
  • Sunday 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

More: 972.781.2695 | pinstackbowl.com

