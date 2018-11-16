Chocoholic at Kilwins, an intimate pairing event

On a chilly Wednesday evening in November, Kilwins in The Shops at Legacy hosted Chocoholic, a liquor and chocolate pairing soiree of epic sweet proportions. Chocoholic was an intimate evening in which attendees got to pair house-made chocolate with Sóley spirits.

Read more: Kilwins ice cream, fudge and chocolate comes to Plano

Sóley spirits come in three different flavors; coconut, mango passion, and superfruit. They are made with real fruit; no preservatives or artificial colors. Amy Kos, area sales manager for Sóley mixed a selection of cocktails throughout the night, including a refreshing mango passion lemonade. Each one was fruity and refreshing.

The spirits were paired with Kilwins’s famous Mackinac Island fudges. Kilwins sells a variety of fudge flavors, including mud fudge, sea salt caramel, cookies and cream, and more. Each of the fudges is based on recipes created in 1948 by the original founders, Don & Katy Kilwin, who started making fudge after purchasing a marble table for their home.

Another notably great sample from the night was Kilwins’s signature hot chocolate, which is made entirely from leftover chocolate scrapings, which are compiled and melted down at 200+ degree temperatures. The hot chocolate is the perfect way to keep warm in these rapidly dropping temperatures.

Read more: Six coffee shops to try in Plano

For those looking for stocking stuffers for the holidays, I would highly recommend Kilwins’s mint chocolate malt balls. Or, if you feel like splurging, go for the hot chocolate kit, which contains the fudge shreds, along with house-made marshmallows. Granted, it’ll ring in at around $45.00, but upon the first sip, you will realize why it’s worth every penny.

Overall, Chocoholic made for a lovely, intimate evening of indulgent sweets, refreshing spirits, and pleasant reunions of clients and colleagues present and past.

Kilwins

7161 Bishop Rd #G3, Plano

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

More: 469.298.0941 | kilwins.com