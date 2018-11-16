Events

Chocoholic at Kilwins, an intimate pairing event

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

All photography by Stephanie Tann

On a chilly Wednesday evening in November, Kilwins in The Shops at Legacy hosted Chocoholic, a liquor and chocolate pairing soiree of epic sweet proportions. Chocoholic was an intimate evening in which attendees got to pair house-made chocolate with Sóley spirits.

Read more: Kilwins ice cream, fudge and chocolate comes to Plano

Kilwins, The Shops at Legacy, ChocolateSóley spirits come in three different flavors; coconut, mango passion, and superfruit. They are made with real fruit; no preservatives or artificial colors. Amy Kos, area sales manager for Sóley mixed a selection of cocktails throughout the night, including a refreshing mango passion lemonade. Each one was fruity and refreshing.

The spirits were paired with Kilwins’s famous Mackinac Island fudges. Kilwins sells a variety of fudge flavors, including mud fudge, sea salt caramel, cookies and cream, and more. Each of the fudges is based on recipes created in 1948 by the original founders, Don & Katy Kilwin, who started making fudge after purchasing a marble table for their home.

Another notably great sample from the night was Kilwins’s signature hot chocolate, which is made entirely from leftover chocolate scrapings, which are compiled and melted down at 200+ degree temperatures. The hot chocolate is the perfect way to keep warm in these rapidly dropping temperatures.

Read more: Six coffee shops to try in Plano

For those looking for stocking stuffers for the holidays, I would highly recommend Kilwins’s mint chocolate malt balls. Or, if you feel like splurging, go for the hot chocolate kit, which contains the fudge shreds, along with house-made marshmallows. Granted, it’ll ring in at around $45.00, but upon the first sip, you will realize why it’s worth every penny.

Overall, Chocoholic made for a lovely, intimate evening of indulgent sweets, refreshing spirits, and pleasant reunions of clients and colleagues present and past.

Kilwins

7161 Bishop Rd #G3, Plano

Hours: 

  • Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

More: 469.298.0941 | kilwins.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.7K
Community

Plano plans to clone Klyde Warren with deck park over Dallas North Tollway
diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas
1.7K
Features

Deadly Weapon: Diane Reeve tells her own story of survival
1.3K
Community

7 famous folk who hail from Plano
The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants
1.1K
Food

The Heritage Table in Frisco has the best fried pies in Texas. Probably.
Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas, Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas,
1.0K
Business

Plano still in the running for Amazon HQ2 split
1.0K
Food

Rodeo Goat comes to Plano
934
Food

6 new restaurants to try in Collin County
The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
922
Events

Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at The Star in Frisco
888
Arts

Marcella Raneri spills the tea on “Dancing Queen,” self care, and handling rejection
882
Arts

Local artist Shayema Rahim on living a creative life
My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas
851
Community

My Possibilities to open residential community
783
Business

Powerful women unite at Plano Profile’s 17th annual Women in Business Summit
To Top