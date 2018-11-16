Meet David Jessup & Lynsey Hale: Unlawful Assembly’s comedy duo

Every Saturday, husband-and-wife comedy duo David Jessup and Lynsey Hale lead groups of beer enthusiasts on a brewery tour at Unlawful Assembly Brewing Company. While most brewery tours tend to emphasize the education of the beer-making process, Jessup and Hale have put their own spin on the traditional brewery tour.

“Most brewery tours are incredibly boring,” Jessup says, “and beer is pretty much made the same way everywhere. We first heard about the brewery tour through a comedian by the name of Tyson Faifer. He does these shows called Brew Ha Has. Brew Ha Has are comedy shows in different breweries across the state. Tyson was approached to do the brewery tour, but he couldn’t do it, so he contacted me, then Lynsey and I met with Tim Timbs, who is the Senior VP of Unlawful Assembly.”

Jessup and Hale, who celebrated their nuptials last month, have had comedy careers that have spanned across nearly two decades. They have performed in various venues across the state of Texas and are masters of their crafts. However, upon signing onto the comedy tour, the pair was presented with new challenges.

“Neither one of us really knew much about the beer-making process before signing onto the tour,” Hale says. “We had several meetings with Tim prior to the opening, and we tested out the script on him and on other people.”

Though much of the tour is improvised, Jessup and Hale have a script written which contains the step-by-step instructions of the beer making process. Having previously taken the brewery tour, I was convinced by Jessup and Hale’s quick wit and their timing that all of the jokes were made up on the spot.

“I guess that’s the sign of a true comedian,” Jessup says, “not being able to tell whether or not something is improvised.”

Apart from the brewery tour, Jessup and Hale regularly perform at comedy clubs across the metroplex. Hale works a day job as a high school drama teacher and Jessup works in the mailroom at a large environmental law firm.

“I’ve been at the same job for 19 years now,” Jessup says. “I love it because I don’t take my job home with me, and it allows me the time I need to be creative.”

By working jobs outside of comedy, Jessup and Hale are able to find inspiration for their routines and acts.

“Even when I do improv, and I’m playing a crazy character, I try to base it on someone I know,” Hale says, “and usually, someone in the audience will tell me, ‘I know somebody like that!’ Audiences really appreciate relatability and being able to tie stories and jokes back to their own lives.”

Jessup adds to this, emphasizing the importance of authenticity in a comedian’s act.

“The key to comedy is truth,” Jessup says. “Audiences are too smart now. They can tell when you’re trying to be jokey-jokey, but if you’re honest about your life, they’ll connect with that and they’ll relate to that. Don’t try to be funny. Just be honest, and the funny will follow.”

Jessup and Hale close our interview offering advice to those wanting to make it in show business. Jessup says that young comedians should start off in a smaller metroplex, like Dallas, and hone their craft there before venturing off to Los Angeles or New York City. Hale suggests that anyone who wants to pursue a career in comedy should learn various forms of the art.

“Don’t just do one thing,” Hale says. “Stand-up, while it is you working by yourself, improv is kind of the opposite, because you’re working with the crowd. Improv helps you get a handle on your audience and connect with them on a deeper level.”

Be sure to catch David and Lynsey every Saturday at Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co.

Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co.

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Hours:

Monday – Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Tours: Run every Saturday at 1 p.m, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Each tour costs just $15 per participant and includes a limited release UABC beer glass, two complimentary beers and an awesome tour of the brewery. No RSVP or pre-registration available. Must be 21+ to attend.

More: 972.846.4255 | unlawfulassembly.com