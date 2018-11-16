Heritage Farmstead Museum to present Lantern Light holiday event

On Saturday, December 8, Heritage Farmstead Museum of Plano will host its 32nd annual Lantern Light, a holiday family event for all ages. This year’s event is themed “A Victorian Holiday.”

“Lantern Light is a unique holiday experience that provides Heritage Farmstead Museum visitors the opportunity to recall holiday traditions from days gone by,” said Heritage Farmstead Museum Executive Director M’Lou Hyttinen.

The event will include tours of the holiday exhibit in the Farrell Wilson House, a unique Magic Lantern show, children’s crafts in the one room school house, wagon rides, candle dipping, historic demonstrations, storytelling, songs of the season in the historic pole barn, delicious treats and photos with Santa.

The event will also feature a snow mountain and sledding area for all to enjoy. Sledding is $2 per run, three runs for $5 or unlimited runs via a bracelet purchased for $10.

The Lantern Light event will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 2. Heritage Farmstead Museum is located at 1900 West 15th Street in Plano.

Read more: Get festive this winter with Galleria Dallas’ annual holiday celebration!

At-the-door admission is $6, with children 2 and under being admitted for free. Tickets purchased in advance are $5. To purchase tickets, please visit www.heritagefarmstead.org or call 972.881.0140.