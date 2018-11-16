Shopping

Neighborhood Goods comes to Legacy West, Plano

Alex Gonzalez
Neighborhood Goods offers a selection of brands that have previously only been available for purchase online | Photo courtesy of Azione PR

Neighborhood Goods is the newest store to open in Legacy West. At Neighborhood Goods, brands that have built a strong online customer base will be available for purchase in a storefront. Hubble Contacts, MeUndies, and Hims are among the brands that will be sold at Neighborhood Goods.

The brands available for purchase at Neighborhood Goods will rotate every few months, allowing the store to diversify their selection. For a long time, some of the in-store brands were only available for purchase online. Now, founders Matt Alexander and Mark Masinter plan on showcasing quality but lesser-known brands in their new storefront.

In the middle of Neighborhood Goods is a restaurant called Prim and Proper, were guests can order coffee or wine to drink while they shop, or eat a full service meal. Guests can also purchase kitchenware at Prim and Proper.

Prim and Proper is housed by Frontburner (Whiskey Cake, Sixty Vines, and Haywire) | Photo courtesy of Azione PR

Shoppers can also use the store’s mobile application to sample and purchase product from different departments. For example, if a guest is browsing the home and garden section, but wants to purchase shoes, they can do so by placing an order on the app, and a store associate will deliver the shoes to the customer. Guests can also use the application to order coffee or wine from Prim and Proper and have it brought to them while they shop.

Neigborhood Goods officially opens to the public Saturday, November 17. The grand opening festivities will include a photo booth, a DJ, and a friendly introduction to the world’s best brands. If you’ve ever wanted to decorate your home like an Instagram influencer, you’ve got to check out Neighborhood Goods.

Neighborhood Goods, Legacy West, Plano

Courtesy of @neighborhoodgoods on Instagram

Neighborhood Goods

7300 Windrose Avenue #A130, Plano

neighborhoodgoods.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
