Neighborhood Goods comes to Legacy West, Plano

Neighborhood Goods is the newest store to open in Legacy West. At Neighborhood Goods, brands that have built a strong online customer base will be available for purchase in a storefront. Hubble Contacts, MeUndies, and Hims are among the brands that will be sold at Neighborhood Goods.

The brands available for purchase at Neighborhood Goods will rotate every few months, allowing the store to diversify their selection. For a long time, some of the in-store brands were only available for purchase online. Now, founders Matt Alexander and Mark Masinter plan on showcasing quality but lesser-known brands in their new storefront.

In the middle of Neighborhood Goods is a restaurant called Prim and Proper, were guests can order coffee or wine to drink while they shop, or eat a full service meal. Guests can also purchase kitchenware at Prim and Proper.

Shoppers can also use the store’s mobile application to sample and purchase product from different departments. For example, if a guest is browsing the home and garden section, but wants to purchase shoes, they can do so by placing an order on the app, and a store associate will deliver the shoes to the customer. Guests can also use the application to order coffee or wine from Prim and Proper and have it brought to them while they shop.

Neigborhood Goods officially opens to the public Saturday, November 17. The grand opening festivities will include a photo booth, a DJ, and a friendly introduction to the world’s best brands. If you’ve ever wanted to decorate your home like an Instagram influencer, you’ve got to check out Neighborhood Goods.

Neighborhood Goods

7300 Windrose Avenue #A130, Plano

neighborhoodgoods.com