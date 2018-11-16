Terra Mediterranean: Now open at The District at The Shops at Willow Bend

Food

Terra Mediterranean is now open at The District at The  Shops at Willow Bend. The restaurant joins Mexican Bar Company, Whistle Britches and Knife.

Opened by brothers, Jalal Chanaa and Adam Shanaa in Dallas in the early 90s, Terra Mediterranean has become an popular stop for foodies hungry for fresh, healthy cuisine.  The menu ranges from freshly prepared hummus, salads and moussaka to gyros, saffron chicken, as well as an array of meat and fish kabobs.

During the day, the crowd-pleasing lunch buffet is loaded with traditional Mediterranean favorites while dinner  features  specialty  items  such  as  grilled  sea  bass, lamb chops,  and oven-roasted trout. The combination of quality meats and seafood, fresh  produce, legumes, olive oils, whole grains, and  bold  spices  create authentic flavors that are  distinctly delicious.

“We are  thrilled  to  bring  our Terra  Mediterranean  concept  to  The  Shops  at  Willow  Bend,” say Adam and Jalal,  owners of Terra Mediterranean. “This  new  location  is  roughly 6,800-square-feet features two patio areas, upstairs  and  down, and a large lounge area upstairs that will be perfect for a relaxing evening or that can be transformed for all types of events.”

Terra Mediterranean at The District at The Shops at Willow Bend

Inside Terra Mediterranean at The District at The Shops at Willow Bend. Photo courtesy of Terra Mediterranean on Facebook

“As  The  Shops  at  Willow  Bend  continues  its $125  million-dollar  expansion,  we’re  delighted  to  bring  Terra  Mediterranean to our restaurant district,”  says Amy  Medford,  marketing  director for The  Shops  at  Willow  Bend.  “Guests  will  find  that Knife,  Mexican  Bar  Co.  Cocina, Terra  Mediterranean and  Whistle  Britches each  have  their  own culinary  signatures and  offer  taste  experiences  that  are  out  of  the  ordinary.”

The  current  phase  of  The Shops  at  Willow  Bend’s  redevelopment  started in mid-2017 and  will  be  complete  by  the end  of 2019. It  includes  a  welcoming  new  main  entrance  and  a  collection  of  up  to  eight  chef-driven  restaurants;  a  seven-story,  200,000-square-foot  “Class  A”  office  tower  conveniently  connected  to  the  mall;  a  high-end  health  and  fitness  club;  and  entertainment  venues.  In  addition,  the  expansion  includes  new  retailers  and  innovative  adventures  for  families,  such  as  the  popular new  Crayola  Experience.  The  mall  will  also  receive  a  more  contemporary  aesthetic  interior  remodel.

For more information, visit www.terramediterranean.com.

