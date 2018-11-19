Community

Active Shooter Preparedness/Bleeding Control Seminar at Pizza Hut HQ, Plano

Aayushi Pramanik
shooter preparedness

Active shooter/active attack incidents are increasing across the United States, and the public safety professionals in the City of Plano continue to educate citizens on what to do should they ever find themselves in an active attack situation.

In partnership with Pizza Hut LLC, the City of Plano Police, Fire-Rescue, Public Safety Communications, and Emergency Management departments will again provide Active Shooter Preparedness & Bleeding Control Training. There are two training opportunities on Saturday, December 1, 2018; one starts at 10am and the other starts at 2pm. Both events will be at Pizza Hut’s corporate offices at 7100 Corporate Drive, Plano, TX 75024. The events will last approximately 2.5 hours.

This training will empower the public to respond to and survive active shooter incidents. Participants will receive instruction on what to do should they ever find themselves in an active shooter incident and how to utilize the “Run, Hide, Fight” strategies. Participants will also receive training on how to control life threatening bleeding. Training and educating the public on active shooter response is a critical component of preparing the entire community and reducing the loss of life when an active shooter attacks.

WHEN: 

Saturday, December 1

10-11:30am or 2-3:30pm

WHERE:

Pizza Hut’s Corporate Offices

7100 Corporate Drive

Plano, TX 75024

To register for this free event, click here.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
