Meet Natalie Gregg, owner of Natalie Gregg Family Law

Natalie Gregg, owner of Natalie Gregg Family Law

Natalie Gregg understands the devastating impact a divorce can have on all involved. For that reason, she takes a compassionate approach to each case she handles, striving to help her clients preserve their families as they transition through divorce and child custody issues. She listens to her clients’ goals and works closely with them to address their needs. While Ms. Gregg strives to achieve amicable resolutions on her client’s’ behalf, she draws on her vast litigation experience to zealously fight for her clients when the other side will not budge. In recognition of her achievements, Ms. Gregg has earned an Avvo “Superb” rating and has been rated as a Rising Star by Texas Monthly magazine from 2012-2017.

AREAS OF PRACTICE

Family Law
Divorce
Child Custody
Adoption
Property Division
Premarital Agreements

Natalie Gregg Family Law

1420 W Exchange Pkwy., Bldg C
Allen, Texas 75013
nataliegregg.com

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
