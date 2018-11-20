Community

Lime scooters arrive to Plano

Alex Gonzalez
Pedestrians and mass transit commuters, rejoice! Lime has officially brought their scooters to Plano, allowing foot-travelers to navigate the city with ease. With its Plano launch, Lime hopes to help visitors and residents of Plano to reduce air pollution and commute to their destinations safely. With their newest Lime 3.0 scooters, riders will have new features designed around safety, including bigger wheels, better suspension for bumps and an added brake.

Lime has also recently launched the Respect the Ride campaign, which includes a community pledge and helmet distribution, product enhancement, safety brand ambassador program, ad campaign, and dedicated Trust, Education, and Safety team. As part of the Respect the Ride campaign, pledgers must promise to wear a helmet when riding. Over the course of the next six months, Lime will distribute a total of over 250,000 free helmets to riders across the globe.

To prevent the clutter of the scooters, Lime will pick up each scooter at night, take them to be charged, and then redistribute them the following morning. Riders can also sign up to be “juicers” and charge the scooters in their own homes for money.

Each Lime ride costs $1.00 to start, with an additional $0.15 charge for each minute. When finished with the ride, riders click “end the ride” in the Lime mobile application and are expected to park the scooter responsibly either by a street curb or at a bike rack.

Lime riders must be 18 years of age or older to ride and are expected to abide by all traffic laws.

To start riding and find the nearest Lime scooter near you, download the Lime mobile app, available for all iOS and Android enabled devices.

For more information on the scooters and how to become a juicer, visit li.me 

 

