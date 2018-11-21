Events

Legacy West kicks off the holidays with Kellie Rasberry

Rebecca Silvestri
Kellie Rasberry, Legacy West, Plano

This Friday, November 23, head to Legacy West, Plano to kick-off the holiday season with dazzling light displays, festive music, choreographed fountain shows, specialty drinks and bites, exclusive shopping deals, social media contests, and Kellie Rasberry of the Kidd Kraddick in the Morning Show.

“Legacy West is filled with shopping and dining excitement year-round, but the shopping and dining experience here stops nothing short of magical during the holidays,” says Victoria Snee, Director of Marketing for Legacy West. “This season, we are especially thrilled to welcome visitors as they enjoy our festively lit buildings and glowing tree-lined streets, step inside one of our life-size gift boxes that make for the perfect social media moment, and see our colorful fountains dance to caroling Christmas sounds.”

Friday, November 23: Seasonal Favorites at Legacy West

6:00 p.m.
AmorinoEverett & Elaine BakerySprinklesStarbucks ReserveSugarfina, and Tommy Bahama will be serving complimentary holiday sweet treats for guests.

7:00 p.m.
Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and his family will join Kellie Rasberry of the Kidd Kraddick in the Morning Show in a ceremonial illumination of the center.

Drop-off donations for North Texas Food Bank
Seasonal Favorites also launches a new partnership with North Texas Food Bank. Designated drop-off locations will be set up throughout the center during the holiday season for guests to drop off canned food items.

Every Saturday: Holiday Beats at Legacy West
Visitors can enjoy festive holiday beats every Saturday in December until Christmas from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Activities are free and open to the public. Extended store hours, special promotions and sales, and other important information will become available online at www.legacywest.com.

Out now! A special episode of the Legacy West Podcast, hosted by Victoria Snee and featuring Kellie Rasberry, just went live air. Click here to check it out. 

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
