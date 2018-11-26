Arts

Artist Joshua Boulet readies new Frisco mural

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Artist Joshua Boulet was selected to paint “Frisco: Past and Present,” set to be unveiled early next month | Photo credit: Christy Jedi Goddess

For the entire month of November, Artist Joshua Boulet has been hard at work on a new mural to be unveiled in downtown Frisco. The title of the mural is “Frisco: Past and Present,” and will encompass everything Frisco has to offer; from sports to art to culture.

“I would like to include as much diversity as possible,” Boulet says. “My goal is to create something everyone can identify with.”

Boulet, who grew up in The Colony, landed the mural gig after submitting a design to an open listing by Frisco Association for the Arts. After being selected, Boulet immediately got to work and hasn’t slowed down since.

“This is the biggest mural I’ve ever done,” Boulet says. “I’ve put in ten-hour days and have worked all through the night a couple of times.”

Work on the mural is expected to continue all the way up to the project’s deadline, with an unveiling tentatively set for early December. The mural contains various elements and symbols relating to Frisco’s culture. Dancers, hockey players, and different types of families all line the wall of “Frisco: Past and Present.”

Boulet hopes "Frisco: Past and Present" will showcase the city's diversity | Via @joshuaboulet on Instagram

As Plano’s art scene is slowly evolving, Boulet believes his mural will kickstart an art scene within Frisco. He is ready and willing to contribute in any way he can.

“I do live sketches and live drawings, so if I can do that to bring more attention to the city, that would be cool,” Boulet says. “I’m hoping the mural will be a good stepping stone for other artists to come in and say ‘hey, I can bring art to the city too,’ or ‘I have an idea, let’s do this!’’

“Frisco: Past and Present” will be unveiled early next month at the intersection of 5th Street & Main Street in downtown Frisco.

