Events

TJ Lednick vs. John Tesar: Celebrity Chef Smackdown

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

Tre Wilcox celebrity chef smackdown, plano, chef john tesar, knife plano

Which side of I-635 has a better culinary scene? Chef Tre Wilcox invites you to find out with a face-off between Chef TJ Lednick of Dee Lincoln Prime and Chef John Tesar of Knife Dallas (and Plano), Season 14 TOP CHEF Contestant and the Smackdown’s current champion.

This third edition of the North vs South Celebrity Chef Smackdown comes to Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts on Sunday December 16 and you are invited to watch. Both chefs will compete to see who can make the most appetizing dish out of a mystery basket of seasonal ingredients, both basics and wild cards. And they only have 45 minutes.

The judges will be Kent Rathbun of imoto Dallas and Rebecca Silvestri, executive editor of Plano Profile magazine. Scoring will be based on taste, creativity, presentation and use of the mystery basket ingredients.

Read more: Chef John Tesar on fame, meats, and new Knife concepts 

During the event, attendees will enjoy the chef challenge, tastings from local restaurants, live music, as well as wine, beer and cocktail samplings.

We hope to see you there! Tickets are on sale now at trewilcox.com/smackdown.

“NORTH VS SOUTH” CHEF’S SMACKDOWN

tre wilcox smackdown

When: Sunday December 19 | 4 p.m.

Where: Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts | 8200 Preston Rd. #135 Plano, TX 75024

Tickets: $65 each

Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts Corporate Team Building Events

Gather six to 50 of your colleagues to battle it out in the kitchen at Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts and let the games begin. Cooking brings people together, and a little friendly competition brings out the best (or worse) in everyone.

Chef Tre and his team of chefs will guide each group along as they prepare a meal together. Upon booking your cooking competition, you are assigned your personal front of the house manager/porter and a dishwasher.

Teams need a little inspiration or guidance? Chef Tre offers his personal advice from his appearance on Top Chef and Iron Chef America. Chef Tre is your emcee for the competition, going from kitchen to kitchen asking contestants about their choices and strategies. And if the teams are at a loss, leave it to the expert to do an impromptu demonstration for inspiration.

Team Building events can be held in the afternoons and evenings.

For more information about Tre Cooking Concepts, visit trewilcox.com.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas diane-reeve-philippe-padieu-hiv-true-crime-plano-texas
1.8K
Features

Deadly Weapon: Diane Reeve tells her own story of survival
1.5K
Community

7 famous folk who hail from Plano
The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
1.2K
Events

Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at The Star in Frisco
The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants
1.2K
Food

The Heritage Table in Frisco has the best fried pies in Texas. Probably.
Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas, Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas,
1.1K
Business

Plano still in the running for Amazon HQ2 split
1.1K
Arts

Marcella Raneri spills the tea on “Dancing Queen,” self care, and handling rejection
Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann
1.1K
Food

31 new restaurants now open (or coming soon) in Collin County
My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas
932
Community

My Possibilities to open residential community
873
Leisure

Best non-conventional date ideas in Collin County
859
Events

Get festive at The Shops at Legacy with Lights at Legacy
Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving
817
Arts

Collin County Spirit Program students to perform with Meghan Trainor
wine-condoms-cori-baker wine-condoms-cori-baker
799
Business

The mother-and-son team behind the strangest wine stopper anywhere: Wine Condoms
To Top