Wish Upon a Wedding grants couple free ceremony in Plano

On November 11, Stephanie Dennis and Darryl Woods celebrated their nuptials at Historic Downtown Plano’s event1013. The wedding was granted by Wish Upon a Wedding and came at no cost to the couple. Wish Upon a Wedding is a non-profit organization that grants weddings and vow renewals to couples facing illness and other life-altering circumstances. The company was founded in 2010 by Liz Guthrie.

After dating for four months, the couple learned that Stephanie had breast cancer. A week before Stephanie began chemotherapy, Darryl proposed, and has remained by her side throughout her treatment and care.

Wish Upon a Wedding selected Shamica Sweat of Shamica & Co. to coordinate the nuptial rite. Sweat is based in McKinney and also teaches a Certified Wedding and Event Planning Course at Collin College. For the wedding day, Sweat was able to gather a variety of local talent, including Richardson-based Chef Kevin Johnson, to make the couple’s nuptials extra special.

Each of the vendors went above and beyond to ensure that the wedding was the best day of Stephanie and Darryl’s lives. While Wish Upon a Wedding works hard to provide many couples with the wedding of their dreams, Dennis and Woods won’t ever forget the hard work WUAW put in to create a beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Since its launch over eight years ago, Wish Upon a Wedding has provided more than 125 couples with free weddings and vow renewals. To make a donation to Wish Upon a Wedding or to apply to host a fundraiser, visit wishuponawedding.org.