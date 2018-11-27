Community

Liberty Recreation Center granted $5 million for renovations

Alex Gonzalez
Liberty Recreation Center will renovate their lobby and fitness areas over the next year | Renderings courtesy of City of Plano

On December 1, Liberty Recreation Center will temporarily close ahead of a series of renovations to the lobby and fitness areas. City Council approved the $5.3 million expenditure for Liberty Rec Center’s renovations, which are expected to take place over the course of the next year.

“It’s going to be more of an upgrade than anything else,” Liberty Rec Center Assistant Supervisor Rachel Fernandez said. “We’re going to move the weight room and cardio areas over to the left side of the rec center, and we’re going to move the lobby over to the right side. We’re going to expand upon the work out rooms and make the lobby more open and inviting.”

Read more: Plano plans to clone Klyde Warren with deck park over Dallas North Tollway

A glance at Liberty Rec Center’s new lobby | Renderings courtesy of City of Plano

Along with the anticipated changes to the weight room, cardio room, and lobby, Liberty Rec Center will update its restrooms and locker rooms. They will also add a new entrance to the pool and line the pool’s walls with new tile.

“The pool will have a new zip line for the kids,” Fernandez said, “and also, floating lily pads for the kids to jump across.”

Liberty Rec Center will also add an outdoor fitness area to its facilities, equipped with lighter hand weights and more child-friendly equipment, ideal for younger children getting into shape for their school’s sports team tryouts. The outdoor fitness center will also be suitable for yoga classes and other group activities.

Read more: Blue Ridge Park playground opening soon

While Liberty Rec Center isn’t expected to re-open until fall of 2019, members can still exercise and take fitness classes at any of Plano’s other recreational facilities.

For more information, visit plano.gov

 

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
