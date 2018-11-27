Liberty Recreation Center granted $5 million for renovations

On December 1, Liberty Recreation Center will temporarily close ahead of a series of renovations to the lobby and fitness areas. City Council approved the $5.3 million expenditure for Liberty Rec Center’s renovations, which are expected to take place over the course of the next year.

“It’s going to be more of an upgrade than anything else,” Liberty Rec Center Assistant Supervisor Rachel Fernandez said. “We’re going to move the weight room and cardio areas over to the left side of the rec center, and we’re going to move the lobby over to the right side. We’re going to expand upon the work out rooms and make the lobby more open and inviting.”

Along with the anticipated changes to the weight room, cardio room, and lobby, Liberty Rec Center will update its restrooms and locker rooms. They will also add a new entrance to the pool and line the pool’s walls with new tile.

“The pool will have a new zip line for the kids,” Fernandez said, “and also, floating lily pads for the kids to jump across.”

Liberty Rec Center will also add an outdoor fitness area to its facilities, equipped with lighter hand weights and more child-friendly equipment, ideal for younger children getting into shape for their school’s sports team tryouts. The outdoor fitness center will also be suitable for yoga classes and other group activities.

While Liberty Rec Center isn’t expected to re-open until fall of 2019, members can still exercise and take fitness classes at any of Plano’s other recreational facilities.

For more information, visit plano.gov