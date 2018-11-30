Arts

Benton Downs photography exhibition at the ArtCentre of Plano

Photo by David Downs

The ArtCentre of Plano proudly announces the opening of an exciting new exhibition by widely recognized local photographers David Downs and Barry Benton.

The exhibition will extend from December 8, 2018, through February 2, 2019, with an artists’ reception on December 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the ArtCentre of Plano located at 902 E. 16th St., Plano, TX. The reception is free and open to the public.

Both Downs and Benton’s works feature photographs from their travels around the United States and the world, especially lovely landscapes.

David Downs photography

Photo by David Downs Photography

Barry Benton:

A photographer since high school, Barry Benton has developed an eye for composition, lighting and post-production. As Director of Business Development for GittingsLegal, Barry focuses on providing law firms with quality portraits. With a passion for travel, Barry has traveled the world creating stunning landscape and architectural images. His work has been featured in publications and online including The Spirit of Collin Country. Benton offers workshops through BentonDowns Photography for those interested in learning more or traveling to capture images likes his for themselves. A long time resident of Plano, Barry has recently started a new blog, PicturingRVLife, with his wife as they travel around the USA taking photographs while living in a motorhome.

Barry believes that photographs are wonderful mementoes of a life well-lived, whether at home or traveling. Images allow you to capture a moment and share your perspective with others.

David Downs:

David is a Certified Financial Planner with Downs Fischer Financial as well as a dedicated community volunteer who has served in leadership positions on numerous non-profit boards. He was elected to the Plano City Council and was the recipient of the Leadership Plano Distinguished Leadership Award in 2012.

David says that “for as long as I can remember, I’ve spent my days with a camera running in the back of my mind. As my eyes travel around my surroundings they are constantly taking pictures. Sometimes they are photos of what I “see” and other times they are photos of what “is.”

Art is an unseen energy within an artist willing itself into physical form…a voice expressed. I used to consider myself a photographer, an AMATEUR photographer and fought the professional designation until I realized that getting paid meant being a professional. I finally found some comfort in determining I wasn’t truly a photographer, I was an artist. The camera, the lenses, the filters, the software were simply the brushes I used to create.”

