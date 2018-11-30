Food

Collin County couple creates magical unicorn desserts

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Magical Dessert Bar will offer a selection of colorful treats | Photo courtesy of Leisurely Leah PR

From the creators of Chills 360 and Doholics comes a magical new dessert concept. Magical Dessert Bar is set to open in Deep Ellum at the top of next month.

It will open in the space once occupied by Doholics, an edible cookie dough shop that opened this past July.

Magical Dessert Bar is owned by Allen residents Javi and Usman Bubar, who will be offering a colorful selection of sweet treats inspired by their international travels. Shortly after the opening of Doholics this past summer, Javi and Usman decided to revamp the concept in order for the two to fully utilize their pastry talents.

The Babars’ first ever concept, Chills 360, is proof that they are ahead of the game, in terms of dessert trends. As soon as they introduced rolled ice cream to Dallas, many others followed suit.  The desserts at Magical Dessert Bar will encompass the essence of the mythical, majestic unicorn.

Magical Dessert Bar’s menu items are greatly influenced by unicorns | Photo courtesy of Leisurely Leah PR

All of Magical Dessert Bar’s offerings are bright, vibrant, and pastel colors. Notable treats include the pink hot chocolate, unicorn milkshakes, macarons, and boba teas. The 500-square-foot patio will be decked out pink and white tables, allowing for the perfect Instagram photo-op aesthetic. Like Chills 360, Magical Dessert Bar will be open late at night, for Deep Ellum dwellers to stop by and pick up snacks after a night out on the town.

Magical Dessert Bar will offer Pink Hot Chocolate | Photo courtesy of Leisurely Leah PR

Should Magical Dessert Bar be anything like its sibling, Chills 360, it will be a hit among Dallasites and set the standard for indulgent, sweet treats. Magical Dessert Bar will open this Saturday, December 1 at 3:00 p.m.

Magical Dessert Bar

2646 Elm St., Dallas

For more information, follow @magicaldessertbar on Instagram

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
