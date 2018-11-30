Ring in the December holidays with SusieCakes treats!

SusieCakes’ delectable desserts available this December feature treats including festive cookies, cupcakes and cakes with sweets ranging from Chocolate Candy Cane Cake to Mimosa Cupcakes.

To kick off the December holidays SusieCakes is offering Hot Chocolate Cupcakes with marshmallow buttercream and lightly dusted with cocoa; Chocolate Candy Cane Cake — a four-layer chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint, frosted with mint buttercream; Christmas Frosted Sugar Cookies and Gingerbread — available in Christmas tree or snowman shape; and Hanukkah Frosted Sugar Cookies and Gingerbread featuring Star of David shaped cookies.

Ring in 2019 with New Year’s themed cupcakes and cookies! Cheers with Champagne Cupcakes – a vanilla cupcake topped with champagne buttercream or Mimosa Cupcakes – a vanilla cupcake topped with fresh orange juice buttercream. SusieCakes is also offering New Year’s Frosted Sugar Cookies – champagne bottle shaped cookies with colorful sprinkles (available individually or as a party platter with an assortment of 18 cookies).

All SusieCakes bakeries will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed December 25 – 27. In addition, SusieCakes will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Read more: Terra Mediterranean: Now open at The District at The Shops at Willow Bend

Available Now through December 24th:

Hot Chocolate Cupcakes

Frosted Sugar and Gingerbread Cookies (Christmas theme)

Available Now through December 31st:

Chocolate Candy Cane Cake

Available December 2nd through December 10th:

Frosted Sugar and Gingerbread Cookies (Hanukkah theme)

Available December 28th through December 31st:

Frosted Sugar Cookies (New Year’s theme)

Champagne Cupcakes

Mimosa Cupcakes

For more information, visit susiecakes.com.