Dream Dinners to open its sixth Texas location in Frisco in December

Families in the rapidly growing city of Frisco, Texas are about to experience a dinnertime revolution with the opening of Dream Dinners’ slated for December.

Dream Dinners offers freedom from planning dinner for a full family, night after night. Every month, you can select meals, either in store or online, and come into your local store to assemble your meals. With Dream Dinners, you don’t have to worry about preparation or clean-up; you can focus on customizing the perfect month of dinners for your family.

Franchise owner Jon VanZandt said the company’s mission – To Grow Great Kids – is perfectly suited for the population of the area.

“You couldn’t find a community more aligned with the Dream Dinners’ mission,” he said. “Our families are busy, and the number of busy families is growing in our area.”

VanZandt knows what busy family life is. He is a dad of two high school-aged children. He spent 22 years in marketing with a tech firm and started down the path to follow his restauranteur dreams several years ago. Through the process he realized he knew nothing about owning a restaurant but still wanted to open a business centered in food. He researched franchise opportunities extensively and landed on the meal assembly concept, Dream Dinners.

“As a consumer, I always voiced my displeasure when I found companies that didn’t think of their customers first,” he said. “I’m most excited about being able to focus on my guests with complete customer service at Dream Dinners.”

Read more: 31 new restaurants now open (or coming soon) in Collin County

The new Dream Dinners Frisco store will be located at 7010 Preston Road, Suite 110, next to Kohl’s. For updates on the construction and the grand opening dates, go to Dream Dinners Frisco on Facebook. The Frisco store joins the company that was voted No. 8 Top Retail Food Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2018.

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to grow great kids and strengthen American families by bringing homemade meals back to the dinner table. Dream Dinners’ guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus and prepare their dinners in-store without the hassle of planning, shopping, or chopping. Dream Dinners lays out the ingredients in an easy-to-follow format so guests can assemble a month’s worth of meals in about an hour.

Additional franchise opportunities are available throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Dream Dinners is seeking qualified franchise candidates to join the brand’s expansion and grow great kids in select markets throughout the country. Candidates should have business experience, $150,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $450,000.

A pioneer and leader of the meal assembly industry, Dream Dinners brings Homemade, Made Easy to local communities through its 77 retail locations in 22 states. Learn more at www.dreamdinners.com.