Business

Dream Dinners to open its sixth Texas location in Frisco in December

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

dream dinners

Families in the rapidly growing city of Frisco, Texas are about to experience a dinnertime revolution with the opening of Dream Dinners’ slated for December.

Dream Dinners offers freedom from planning dinner for a full family, night after night. Every month, you can select meals, either in store or online, and come into your local store to assemble your meals. With Dream Dinners, you don’t have to worry about preparation or clean-up; you can focus on customizing the perfect month of dinners for your family.

Franchise owner Jon VanZandt said the company’s mission – To Grow Great Kids – is perfectly suited for the population of the area.

“You couldn’t find a community more aligned with the Dream Dinners’ mission,” he said. “Our families are busy, and the number of busy families is growing in our area.”

VanZandt knows what busy family life is. He is a dad of two high school-aged children. He spent 22 years in marketing with a tech firm and started down the path to follow his restauranteur dreams several years ago. Through the process he realized he knew nothing about owning a restaurant but still wanted to open a business centered in food. He researched franchise opportunities extensively and landed on the meal assembly concept, Dream Dinners.

“As a consumer, I always voiced my displeasure when I found companies that didn’t think of their customers first,” he said. “I’m most excited about being able to focus on my guests with complete customer service at Dream Dinners.”

Read more: 31 new restaurants now open (or coming soon) in Collin County 

The new Dream Dinners Frisco store will be located at 7010 Preston Road, Suite 110, next to Kohl’s. For updates on the construction and the grand opening dates, go to Dream Dinners Frisco on Facebook. The Frisco store joins the company that was voted No. 8 Top Retail Food Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2018.

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to grow great kids and strengthen American families by bringing homemade meals back to the dinner table. Dream Dinners’ guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus and prepare their dinners in-store without the hassle of planning, shopping, or chopping. Dream Dinners lays out the ingredients in an easy-to-follow format so guests can assemble a month’s worth of meals in about an hour.

Additional franchise opportunities are available throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Dream Dinners is seeking qualified franchise candidates to join the brand’s expansion and grow great kids in select markets throughout the country. Candidates should have business experience, $150,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $450,000.

A pioneer and leader of the meal assembly industry, Dream Dinners brings Homemade, Made Easy to local communities through its 77 retail locations in 22 states. Learn more at www.dreamdinners.com.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.5K
Community

7 famous folk who hail from Plano
The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
1.2K
Events

Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at The Star in Frisco
The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants The Heritage Table, Frisco, restaurants
1.2K
Food

The Heritage Table in Frisco has the best fried pies in Texas. Probably.
1.2K
Arts

Marcella Raneri spills the tea on “Dancing Queen,” self care, and handling rejection
Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann Margaritas from Mexican Bar Co. Restaurante. Photo credit Stephanie Tann
1.2K
Food

31 new restaurants now open (or coming soon) in Collin County
Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas, Amazon HQ2, Plano, Collin County, Dallas,
1.1K
Business

Plano still in the running for Amazon HQ2 split
My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas My Possibilities Campus Higher Learning, Plano Texas
948
Community

My Possibilities to open residential community
912
Leisure

Best non-conventional date ideas in Collin County
883
Events

Get festive at The Shops at Legacy with Lights at Legacy
Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving Plano East Golden Girls Drill Team, Meghan Trainor, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Thanksgiving
833
Arts

Collin County Spirit Program students to perform with Meghan Trainor
Liberty Burger, Mariel Street Liberty Burger, Mariel Street
820
Business

Being free with Liberty Burger Founder Mariel Street
wine-condoms-cori-baker wine-condoms-cori-baker
818
Business

The mother-and-son team behind the strangest wine stopper anywhere: Wine Condoms
To Top